- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 289
Profit Trades:
726 (56.32%)
Loss Trades:
563 (43.68%)
Best trade:
59.35 USD
Worst trade:
-20.25 USD
Gross Profit:
1 654.23 USD (129 387 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 267.83 USD (96 469 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (9.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.26 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
4.03%
Max deposit load:
35.15%
Latest trade:
60 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.39
Long Trades:
667 (51.75%)
Short Trades:
622 (48.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
0.30 USD
Average Profit:
2.28 USD
Average Loss:
-2.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-22.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.20 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.27 USD
Maximal:
87.93 USD (18.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.39% (48.39 USD)
By Equity:
5.75% (21.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|404
|USDJPY
|211
|EURUSD
|187
|GBPUSD
|159
|AUDUSD
|120
|USDCAD
|80
|NZDUSD
|60
|USDCHF
|52
|EURCHF
|6
|GBPJPY
|3
|GBPCAD
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|USOilCash
|1
|US30Cash
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|66
|USDJPY
|83
|EURUSD
|108
|GBPUSD
|78
|AUDUSD
|8
|USDCAD
|39
|NZDUSD
|21
|USDCHF
|-5
|EURCHF
|-2
|GBPJPY
|-4
|GBPCAD
|-4
|EURAUD
|-1
|USOilCash
|2
|US30Cash
|-1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.9K
|USDJPY
|6.7K
|EURUSD
|5.9K
|GBPUSD
|5.9K
|AUDUSD
|1.5K
|USDCAD
|3.4K
|NZDUSD
|1.7K
|USDCHF
|-86
|EURCHF
|-58
|GBPJPY
|-260
|GBPCAD
|-365
|EURAUD
|-125
|USOilCash
|195
|US30Cash
|-280
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +59.35 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValutradesSeychelles-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
The scalping strategy is based on a unique price movement and some other standard indicators, and has the following features:
- System type: Technical / Fundamental (News trading).
- Trading type: Manual / Automatic.
- Instruments: Major currency pairs, but the specific selection depends on the quality of order execution.
- Timeframe: Typically varies between M1 to M15.
- Trading server location: NY.
- Martingale/Grid strategy: No.
Since October 2022 (any results prior to this date are not relevant), the strategy has demonstrated its stability, producing good profit and can be applied to other brokers such as:
- ICMarkets: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1857269
- BlackBullMarkets: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1901277
- FXPrimus: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1857449
If you're interested, feel free to join :-)
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
125%
0
0
USD
USD
356
USD
USD
161
67%
1 289
56%
4%
1.30
0.30
USD
USD
22%
1:500