SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / QImpulse_ValuT
Stanislav Pokalyuk

QImpulse_ValuT

Stanislav Pokalyuk
0 reviews
Reliability
161 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 125%
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 289
Profit Trades:
726 (56.32%)
Loss Trades:
563 (43.68%)
Best trade:
59.35 USD
Worst trade:
-20.25 USD
Gross Profit:
1 654.23 USD (129 387 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 267.83 USD (96 469 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (9.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.26 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
4.03%
Max deposit load:
35.15%
Latest trade:
60 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.39
Long Trades:
667 (51.75%)
Short Trades:
622 (48.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
0.30 USD
Average Profit:
2.28 USD
Average Loss:
-2.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-22.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.20 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.27 USD
Maximal:
87.93 USD (18.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.39% (48.39 USD)
By Equity:
5.75% (21.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 404
USDJPY 211
EURUSD 187
GBPUSD 159
AUDUSD 120
USDCAD 80
NZDUSD 60
USDCHF 52
EURCHF 6
GBPJPY 3
GBPCAD 3
EURAUD 2
USOilCash 1
US30Cash 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 66
USDJPY 83
EURUSD 108
GBPUSD 78
AUDUSD 8
USDCAD 39
NZDUSD 21
USDCHF -5
EURCHF -2
GBPJPY -4
GBPCAD -4
EURAUD -1
USOilCash 2
US30Cash -1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.9K
USDJPY 6.7K
EURUSD 5.9K
GBPUSD 5.9K
AUDUSD 1.5K
USDCAD 3.4K
NZDUSD 1.7K
USDCHF -86
EURCHF -58
GBPJPY -260
GBPCAD -365
EURAUD -125
USOilCash 195
US30Cash -280
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.35 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValutradesSeychelles-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
2.59 × 66
XMGlobal-Real 2
14.60 × 15
The scalping strategy is based on a unique price movement and some other standard indicators, and has the following features

  • System type: Technical / Fundamental (News trading).
  • Trading type: Manual / Automatic.
  • Instruments: Major currency pairs, but the specific selection depends on the quality of order execution.
  • Timeframe: Typically varies between M1 to M15.
  • Trading server location: NY.
  • Martingale/Grid strategy: No.

Since October 2022 (any results prior to this date are not relevant), the strategy has demonstrated its stability, producing good profit and can be applied to other brokers such as: 

If you're interested, feel free to join :-)

No reviews
2025.11.23 17:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.26 19:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.15 15:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.21 15:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.09 14:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.08 11:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.15 16:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.16 13:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.03 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 20:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.05 15:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.03 18:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.12 18:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.12 13:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.10 17:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.24 10:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.20 08:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.02 15:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 18:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
