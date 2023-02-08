The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValutradesSeychelles-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN 2.59 × 66 XMGlobal-Real 2 14.60 × 15 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor