PLAB: Photronics Inc
24.94 USD 0.05 (0.20%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PLAB ha avuto una variazione del -0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.50 e ad un massimo di 25.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Photronics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.50 25.02
Intervallo Annuale
16.46 31.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.99
- Apertura
- 24.99
- Bid
- 24.94
- Ask
- 25.24
- Minimo
- 24.50
- Massimo
- 25.02
- Volume
- 2.242 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.81%
20 settembre, sabato