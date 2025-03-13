QuotazioniSezioni
IMTX: Immatics N.V

6.70 USD 0.09 (1.36%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IMTX ha avuto una variazione del 1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.48 e ad un massimo di 6.73.

Segui le dinamiche di Immatics N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.48 6.73
Intervallo Annuale
3.32 11.40
Chiusura Precedente
6.61
Apertura
6.62
Bid
6.70
Ask
7.00
Minimo
6.48
Massimo
6.73
Volume
1.304 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.36%
Variazione Mensile
30.60%
Variazione Semestrale
51.93%
Variazione Annuale
-40.86%
20 settembre, sabato