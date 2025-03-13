Valute / IMTX
IMTX: Immatics N.V
6.70 USD 0.09 (1.36%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IMTX ha avuto una variazione del 1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.48 e ad un massimo di 6.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Immatics N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IMTX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.48 6.73
Intervallo Annuale
3.32 11.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.61
- Apertura
- 6.62
- Bid
- 6.70
- Ask
- 7.00
- Minimo
- 6.48
- Massimo
- 6.73
- Volume
- 1.304 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- 30.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 51.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- -40.86%
20 settembre, sabato