QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EXPD
Tornare a Azioni

EXPD: Expeditors International of Washington Inc

120.15 USD 3.97 (3.20%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EXPD ha avuto una variazione del -3.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 119.18 e ad un massimo di 123.07.

Segui le dinamiche di Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EXPD News

Intervallo Giornaliero
119.18 123.07
Intervallo Annuale
100.47 131.00
Chiusura Precedente
124.12
Apertura
123.07
Bid
120.15
Ask
120.45
Minimo
119.18
Massimo
123.07
Volume
5.183 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.20%
Variazione Mensile
0.68%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.26%
Variazione Annuale
-8.28%
20 settembre, sabato