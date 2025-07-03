QuotesSections
Currencies / EXPD
EXPD: Expeditors International of Washington Inc

124.78 USD 0.54 (0.43%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EXPD exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 124.12 and at a high of 124.93.

Follow Expeditors International of Washington Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
124.12 124.93
Year Range
100.47 131.00
Previous Close
124.24
Open
124.36
Bid
124.78
Ask
125.08
Low
124.12
High
124.93
Volume
571
Daily Change
0.43%
Month Change
4.56%
6 Months Change
3.59%
Year Change
-4.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%