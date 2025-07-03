Devises / EXPD
EXPD: Expeditors International of Washington Inc
120.15 USD 3.97 (3.20%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de EXPD a changé de -3.20% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 119.18 et à un maximum de 123.07.
Suivez la dynamique Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
119.18 123.07
Range Annuel
100.47 131.00
- Clôture Précédente
- 124.12
- Ouverture
- 123.07
- Bid
- 120.15
- Ask
- 120.45
- Plus Bas
- 119.18
- Plus Haut
- 123.07
- Volume
- 5.183 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.20%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.68%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -0.26%
- Changement Annuel
- -8.28%
20 septembre, samedi