EXPD: Expeditors International of Washington Inc

124.12 USD 0.78 (0.62%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EXPDの今日の為替レートは、-0.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり122.88の安値と125.98の高値で取引されました。

Expeditors International of Washington Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
122.88 125.98
1年のレンジ
100.47 131.00
以前の終値
124.90
始値
125.22
買値
124.12
買値
124.42
安値
122.88
高値
125.98
出来高
2.484 K
1日の変化
-0.62%
1ヶ月の変化
4.01%
6ヶ月の変化
3.04%
1年の変化
-5.25%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K