通貨 / EXPD
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
EXPD: Expeditors International of Washington Inc
124.12 USD 0.78 (0.62%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EXPDの今日の為替レートは、-0.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり122.88の安値と125.98の高値で取引されました。
Expeditors International of Washington Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EXPD News
- Expeditors: Fear Over Trade Is An Opportunity For Long-Term Investors (NYSE:EXPD)
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Expeditors Int’l stock holds steady as Truist reiterates $110 target
- UPS vs. EXPD: Which Dividend-Paying Transportation Stock Has an Edge?
- Expeditors Int’l stock holds steady as Benchmark reiterates Hold rating
- Stifel raises Expeditors Int’l stock price target to $118 on strong Q2
- TD Cowen raises Expeditors Int’l stock price target to $111 on better-than-expected Q2
- Expeditors Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Improve Y/Y
- Expeditors International (EXPD) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Expeditors International (EXPD) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Expeditors posts upbeat results on higher freight volumes, customs fees
- Expeditors Washington earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Expeditors Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?
- Copa Holdings Stock to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Expeditors International of Washington, GXO Logistics and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
- 3 Transportation Stocks Positioned to Surpass Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Dorian LPG's Q1 Earnings Round the Corner: What's in Store?
- Expeditors International (EXPD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Expeditors International of Washington, C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Matson
- 3 Transport-Service Stocks Showing Promise Despite Industry Headwinds
- Will Expeditors International (EXPD) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Expeditors Int’l stock downgraded by BofA on falling container rates
- Expeditors: An Under-The-Radar Compounder (NYSE:EXPD)
1日のレンジ
122.88 125.98
1年のレンジ
100.47 131.00
- 以前の終値
- 124.90
- 始値
- 125.22
- 買値
- 124.12
- 買値
- 124.42
- 安値
- 122.88
- 高値
- 125.98
- 出来高
- 2.484 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.04%
- 1年の変化
- -5.25%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K