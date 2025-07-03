통화 / EXPD
EXPD: Expeditors International of Washington Inc
120.15 USD 3.97 (3.20%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EXPD 환율이 오늘 -3.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 119.18이고 고가는 123.07이었습니다.
Expeditors International of Washington Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
119.18 123.07
년간 변동
100.47 131.00
- 이전 종가
- 124.12
- 시가
- 123.07
- Bid
- 120.15
- Ask
- 120.45
- 저가
- 119.18
- 고가
- 123.07
- 볼륨
- 5.183 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.20%
- 월 변동
- 0.68%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.26%
- 년간 변동율
- -8.28%
