EXPD: Expeditors International of Washington Inc
125.23 USD 0.33 (0.26%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EXPD para hoje mudou para 0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 125.16 e o mais alto foi 125.98.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Expeditors International of Washington Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
125.16 125.98
Faixa anual
100.47 131.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 124.90
- Open
- 125.22
- Bid
- 125.23
- Ask
- 125.53
- Low
- 125.16
- High
- 125.98
- Volume
- 46
- Mudança diária
- 0.26%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.94%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.96%
- Mudança anual
- -4.40%
