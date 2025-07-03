Dövizler / EXPD
EXPD: Expeditors International of Washington Inc
120.15 USD 3.97 (3.20%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
EXPD fiyatı bugün -3.20% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 119.18 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 123.07 aralığında işlem gördü.
Expeditors International of Washington Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
EXPD haberleri
Günlük aralık
119.18 123.07
Yıllık aralık
100.47 131.00
21 Eylül, Pazar