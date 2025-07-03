Währungen / EXPD
EXPD: Expeditors International of Washington Inc
124.12 USD 0.78 (0.62%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EXPD hat sich für heute um -0.62% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 122.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 125.98 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Expeditors International of Washington Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
122.88 125.98
Jahresspanne
100.47 131.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 124.90
- Eröffnung
- 125.22
- Bid
- 124.12
- Ask
- 124.42
- Tief
- 122.88
- Hoch
- 125.98
- Volumen
- 2.484 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.62%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.01%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 3.04%
- Jahresänderung
- -5.25%
