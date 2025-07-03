货币 / EXPD
EXPD: Expeditors International of Washington Inc
124.80 USD 0.56 (0.45%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EXPD汇率已更改0.45%。当日，交易品种以低点124.12和高点125.56进行交易。
关注Expeditors International of Washington Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
EXPD新闻
日范围
124.12 125.56
年范围
100.47 131.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 124.24
- 开盘价
- 124.36
- 卖价
- 124.80
- 买价
- 125.10
- 最低价
- 124.12
- 最高价
- 125.56
- 交易量
- 1.505 K
- 日变化
- 0.45%
- 月变化
- 4.58%
- 6个月变化
- 3.60%
- 年变化
- -4.73%
