EMX: EMX Royalty Corporation (Canada)
4.29 USD 0.07 (1.66%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EMX ha avuto una variazione del 1.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.22 e ad un massimo di 4.33.
Segui le dinamiche di EMX Royalty Corporation (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.22 4.33
Intervallo Annuale
1.65 4.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.22
- Apertura
- 4.25
- Bid
- 4.29
- Ask
- 4.59
- Minimo
- 4.22
- Massimo
- 4.33
- Volume
- 819
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.63%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 110.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- 134.43%
20 settembre, sabato