AXGN: Axogen Inc

17.20 USD 0.06 (0.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AXGN ha avuto una variazione del -0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.04 e ad un massimo di 17.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Axogen Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.04 17.50
Intervallo Annuale
9.21 21.01
Chiusura Precedente
17.26
Apertura
17.32
Bid
17.20
Ask
17.50
Minimo
17.04
Massimo
17.50
Volume
1.370 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.35%
Variazione Mensile
7.50%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.57%
Variazione Annuale
22.07%
