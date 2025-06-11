Valute / AXGN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AXGN: Axogen Inc
17.20 USD 0.06 (0.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AXGN ha avuto una variazione del -0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.04 e ad un massimo di 17.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Axogen Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AXGN News
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging AxoGen (AXGN) This Year?
- Does AxoGen (AXGN) Have the Potential to Rally 53.1% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Keurig Dr Pepper, Valneva, Venu Holding And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday - Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR), Ascentage Pharma Group (NASDAQ:AAPG)
- Raymond James reiterates Outperform rating on AxoGen stock despite FDA delay
- Axogen stock falls after FDA extends review timeline for nerve graft
- Why Is Axogen Stock Sinking Monday? - Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN)
- Palantir, Alibaba Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Why Axogen Stock, Up 76% Over The Last Two Months, Just Plummeted
- Axogen stock falls after FDA extends PDUFA date for Avance Nerve Graft
- FDA extends review period for Axogen’s nerve graft application
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 76.37% Upside in AxoGen (AXGN): Here's What You Should Know
- Axogen Stock: Broad Range Of Outcomes Still Present, Opting To Remain Sidelined (AXGN)
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on AxoGen stock after strong Q2
- Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMVX)
- Axogen (AXGN) Q2 Revenue Jumps 18%
- AxoGen stock price target lowered to $20 by Raymond James on BLA timing
- Jefferies raises AxoGen stock price target to $25 on strong sales growth
- AxoGen (AXGN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Axogen Inc earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Waters (WAT) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Will PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- AxoGen (AXGN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- NervGen Pharma Stock: Risky, Yet Promising With Big Upside (OTCMKTS:NGENF)
- AxoGen at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Path to Nerve Repair Growth
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.04 17.50
Intervallo Annuale
9.21 21.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.26
- Apertura
- 17.32
- Bid
- 17.20
- Ask
- 17.50
- Minimo
- 17.04
- Massimo
- 17.50
- Volume
- 1.370 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.07%
20 settembre, sabato