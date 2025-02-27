Valute / AMBP
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AMBP: Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A
3.86 USD 0.09 (2.39%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMBP ha avuto una variazione del 2.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.75 e ad un massimo di 3.92.
Segui le dinamiche di Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMBP News
- Earnings call transcript: Ardagh Metal Packaging beats Q2 2025 forecasts
- Ardagh Metal (AMBP) Earnings Call Transcript
- Citi reiterates Buy rating on Ardagh Metal Packaging stock with $5 target
- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Ardagh Metal Packaging earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Ardagh Metal Packaging declares $0.10 quarterly dividend
- Crown Holdings: The Second Guidance Increase Of The Year (NYSE:CCK)
- Citi reiterates Buy rating on Ardagh Metal Packaging stock ahead of earnings
- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Citi expects flat kraftliner prices in July amid improved industry discipline
- Ardagh Metal Packaging: Undervalued And Underowned, But Execution Could Unlock Upside
- Ardagh Metal Packaging stock hits 52-week high at $4.53
- Canmakers stocks could rally on expected ’beat & raise’ quarter, Citi says
- Citi raises Crown Holdings stock price target to $129 on volume growth
- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Q2 2025 Results and Investor Call Notification
- Ambipar stock hits 52-week high at 4.3 USD
- AMBP stock touches 52-week high at $4.27 amid market optimism
- trump’s aluminum tariff hike expected to impact beverage can stocks
- Bitdeer Tech And Tempus AI Are Among Top 18 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Apr 21-Apr 25): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM), Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR)
- Texas Instruments Posts Better-Than-Expected Results, Joins Community Health Systems, Hasbro, ServiceNow, ResMed And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP), Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)
- S&P downgrades Ardagh Group amid restructuring talks
- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.75 3.92
Intervallo Annuale
2.50 4.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.77
- Apertura
- 3.78
- Bid
- 3.86
- Ask
- 4.16
- Minimo
- 3.75
- Massimo
- 3.92
- Volume
- 2.866 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.81%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.93%
20 settembre, sabato