Panda Gold EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor is designed to execute fast and precise trades using scalping techniques such as trend following and capitalizing on short-term price fluctuations.Panda Goldis a very effective  trading strategy, professionally developed especially for trading GOLD (XAUUSD).


Real account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1772310


Panda Gold is built on a solid and well-designed trading strategy , runs best on the XAUUSD currency pair. However, thanks to its flexible settings, it can also be used with any currency pair. 


Panda Gold used the most proven trading principle since the markets exist – namely a position entry in the direction of a distinctive market impulse and a following correction. This principle has been proven rock solid since the markets exist and it has been widely exploited by the “Smart Money” traders. 


Panda Gold not a grid, martingale, or other risky strategy – it is a classical trading strategy by a textbook, which uses reasonable Stop Loss levels and an effective entry and exit trading logic.


Panda Gold comes with Money Management System. You can set a risk in percents and the robot will automatically calculate the lots according the risk and your account free margin.

Recommended setup:

  • XAUUSD, M15 (15 minute chart)
  • Use at least 100 USD to start


Lai Chien Tat
195
Lai Chien Tat 2023.06.15 13:20 
 

以购买了，有什么要注意的吗？？

