One Star Galaxy

  1. User friendly Interface.
  2. On panel fat finger protection.
  3. High speed for sending manual orders.
  4. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel.
  5. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders.
  6. Customized  money management system.
  7. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions.
  8. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions.

Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione