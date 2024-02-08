Black Jack v4

5

Forex Bot Black Jack is a reliable trend-following trading algorithm designed to automate trading on the Forex market.

Trading on the Forex market is complex and dynamic, requiring significant time, effort, and experience for successful participation. However, with the development of trading bots, traders now have the ability to automate their strategies and take advantage of market trends without spending countless hours on data analysis.

Forex Bot Black Jack is a trading bot that uses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and automatically execute trades. It helps traders make decisions based on real-time data and market analysis. The bot is equipped with a wide range of features for performing various trading tasks, such as opening and closing trades, managing risks, and monitoring market trends. It is compatible with popular trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and 5, and can be used with different brokers. Black Jack is designed to trade any currency pair on the H1 timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders.

The bot has a highly developed internal architecture and operates with pending orders. The core mechanism of Black Jack is based on using Trailing Stop orders for entering and exiting positions. Once you understand how these orders work, using the bot becomes intuitive. It supports trailing stops for both real and pending orders, and you can set stop-loss and take-profit levels separately for both types of orders. Additionally, the bot can work with virtual stop-losses and take-profits.

Main parameters of the bot:

  • LimitTrades — limit on the number of orders in a series.
  • GridStep — minimum distance between orders.
  • RealStopLoss — stop-loss for real orders.
  • RealTakeProfit — take-profit for real orders.
  • VirtStopLoss — virtual stop-loss.
  • VirtTakeProfit — virtual take-profit.
  • RealTrailingStart — trailing start for real orders.
  • RealTrailingStop — trailing stop for real orders.
  • PendingTrailingOn — enable trailing stop for pending orders.
  • PendingTrailingStart — trailing stop for pending orders.
  • PendingTrailingStopLoss — stop-loss for pending orders.
  • PendingTrailingTakeProfit — take-profit for pending orders.
  • LevelStart — distance for setting a pending order.
  • SetupFilling — order execution type (by remaining).
  • Magic — magic number.
  • Lot — defines the lot size for market entry (has higher priority than the Risk field).
  • Risk — adjusts the risk based on the base virtual deposit.
  • MyMarginLevel — forced margin level.


Recensioni
Aceman123
2396
Aceman123 2024.06.04 09:24 
 

Excellent strategy, which the author has expanded and updated over time. Smart entries based on pending orders, exits are timed correctly. Good support as well. Nothing to complain whatsoever.

