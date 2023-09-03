Traderon

This robot uses an algorithm, that monitors and evaluates the situation in the market, its speed and power. At the appropriate time, it places pending orders on the market, and then moves them to better prices. It uses a money management with tight StopLoss and other functions.

The default setting is for EURUSD M5, but it will have good results on other markets and other time frames.

A fast ECN broker with minimal fees and precise quotations in points is recommended.


Settings

  • StartTrading - start of trading
  • EndTrading - end of trading
  • Distance - distance of pending orders in points.
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowable size of spread.
  • Lot - volume of trade in lots.
  • Risk % - automatic calculation of a lot by size of SL.
  • TP – take profit in points.
  • SL – stop loss in points.
  • TrailingSL - automatic movement SL
  • Magic - identification number of trades.
  • comment - trade comment.
  • Infopanel - information panel size and default position. You can move the panel with the mouse.
  • Textline - text spacing in the info. panel


Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
AnyWay Plus
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
Experts
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
