Drawdown Close

This is a trade management EA that will close all your Open Orders (or both Open and Pending Orders) when your drawdown against balance exceeds a set percentage limit.

E.g. Balance = $10,000 and “DrawdownPercent” is set at 2.0, if floating P&L is greater than -$200.00, all Orders will be closed.



It will send a notification to you MT4 app on your phone (”Drawdown Percent Close triggered!”)

A text display is included for some visual feedback.



Basic notes: It only needs to be attached to one chart to function. Ideally attach to the same currency pair as the one you trade on. If trading on multiple pairs, attach it to the one with the most frequent ticks.











