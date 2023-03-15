Drawdown Close
- MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
- Version: 21.6
This is a trade management EA that will close all your Open Orders (or both Open and Pending Orders) when your drawdown against balance exceeds a set percentage limit.
E.g. Balance = $10,000 and “DrawdownPercent” is set at 2.0, if floating P&L is greater than -$200.00, all Orders will be closed.
It will send a notification to you MT4 app on your phone (”Drawdown Percent Close triggered!”)
A text display is included for some visual feedback.
Robot ini bekerja dengan baik, terimakasih sang pembuat