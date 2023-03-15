Drawdown Close

5

This is a trade management EA that will close all your Open Orders (or both Open and Pending Orders) when your drawdown against balance exceeds a set percentage limit.

E.g. Balance = $10,000 and “DrawdownPercent” is set at 2.0, if floating P&L is greater than -$200.00, all Orders will be closed.

It will send a notification to you MT4 app on your phone (”Drawdown Percent Close triggered!”)

A text display is included for some visual feedback.

Basic notes: It only needs to be attached to one chart to function. Ideally attach to the same currency pair as the one you trade on. If trading on multiple pairs, attach it to the one with the most frequent ticks.


Avis 6
Zaenal Arifin
36
Zaenal Arifin 2025.05.13 03:37 
 

Robot ini bekerja dengan baik, terimakasih sang pembuat

FunChiii
160
FunChiii 2023.12.15 17:16 
 

Simple but an awesome tool to have.

Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
[Supprimé] 2025.07.03 06:20 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Natali Vandros
602
Natali Vandros 2023.07.10 10:34 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

