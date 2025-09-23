CopyStar MT4

CopyStar – File-based Trade Copier (MT5 Master/Slave, MT4-compatible)

Short description
CopyStar mirrors changes to your open net positions from the master to any slaves – quickly, robustly, and without network configuration. Communication runs via common files (shared file folder), enabling CopyStar to support MT5↔MT5, MT5→MT4, MT4→MT4, and MT4→MT5. Supports symbol mapping, lot multiplication, optional SL/TP copying, magic/comment filters, and a clear chart status display including heartbeat.


Highlights

  • 🔁 Delta mirroring: copies changes in net lots per symbol/direction (BUY/SELL).

  • 🔌 Zero-config networking: file-based via Common Files; no sockets/ports.

  • 🧭 Symbol mapping & LotMultiplier for broker symbol differences and risk scaling.

  • 🧪 Robust execution: retries, filling fallback (IOC→FOK→RETURN), slippage control.

  • 🧩 Filters: magic filter, comment substring, optional manual trades (Magic=0).

  • 📊 Chart overlay with heartbeat traffic light (Green/Orange/Red).

  • 👥 Groups: one master can broadcast to multiple SlaveGroups.

How it works

  • Master aggregates BUY/SELL net lots per symbol. On changes, it writes delta signals to TradeCopierSignals_<Group>.txt and sends heartbeats to TradeCopierHB_<Group>.txt .

  • Slave reads a chosen Group, applies SymbolMappings and LotMultiplier, executes orders with retries/fallbacks, and cleans up signals after success. Heartbeat age drives the overlay colour.


    Input Parameters

    COMMON_SETTINGS

    • MasterMode (bool, default: true) – Master sends / Slave receives.

    • CopySLTP (bool, false) – Copy SL/TP from the master. Must be set to true on both the master and slave for SL/TP to be copied!

    • SymbolMappings (string, “NAS100=US100”) – MasterSymbol=SlaveSymbol, comma-separated.


    MASTER_SETTINGS (master only)

    • MasterMagicNumber – Magic for filtering.

    • MasterFilterByMagic (true/false) – true=Only positions with this magic.

    • MasterCopyManualTrades (true/false) – true=Include manual trades (Magic=0).

    • MasterCommentFilter (string, "" ) – Comment substring; empty = ignore.

    • SlaveGroups (string, "Group1") – Comma-separated target groups (e.g., Group1,Group2...). The master can serve multiple target groups!


    SLAVE_SETTINGS (slave only)

    • SlaveMagicNumber – Magic used by the slave.

    • SlaveGroup (string, "Group1") – Slave belongs to exactly one group.

    • LotMultiplier – Volume scaling before lot step rounding.

    • Slippage – Max price deviation in points (internally min 50).

    • MaxRetries – Retries for file/order access.

    • FileWaitTime – Wait in ms between file retries.

    • PollIntervalMs – Polling interval in ms for signals/status.

    • SlaveClearSignalsOnInit (bool, true) – Clear old signals on start.


    STATUS_SETTINGS → Chart / Heartbeat

    • ShowCommStatus – Chart overlay.

    • StatusCorner/StatusX/StatusY – Overlay placement.

    • HeartbeatIntervalSec – Master heartbeat interval.

    • HeartbeatTimeoutSec – Slave OK/Warn/Bad thresholds.

    • StatusOK / StatusWarn / StatusBad – Colours (Lime/Orange/Red).


    Requirements & Notes

    • Platform: MT5 (MT4 reception requires a compatible MT4 reader).

    • Permission: Enable access to Common Files.

    • Symbols: Must be tradable/visible in the slave (Market Watch).

    • Volume: Slave normalises to SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN/MAX/STEP (rounds down to step).

    • Terminals must be operated on the same VPS!

    Limitations

    • Market positions only (no pending orders).

    • SL/TP only if present on the master at the time of the signal and CopySLTP=true on master & slave.

    • Different contract specs require proper SymbolMappings.




