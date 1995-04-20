Strong Levels

One of the most popular methods in technical analysis used by both institutional and retail traders is determining the resistance and support levels using the so-called Pivot Point, which in turn is the starting point when defining market sentiment as bullish or bearish.

Resistance and support levels are distinguished for their ability to limit the appreciation/depreciation of a certain asset. The most-commonly used technical tools for determining resistance/support levels include: prior tops/bottoms, trend lines and trend channels, Moving Averages and Fibonacci Retracements.



YFX Wing Patterns
Richard Yancy
Indicatori
The Wing Patterns indicator scans for many different kinds of Patterns using an XABCD structure. The term Wing Pattern is used to refer to all types of patterns based on a general XABCD structure, which is plotted in an alternate high-low extreme form. In other words, assume that point X is started at a low point on the chart. The point A is plotted at the next highest point within a certain number of bars. This certain number of bars is called the depth level. In this example, point B would be
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Levels Market
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Levels Market is one of the simplest, but no less effective tools from this. Pivot points can be built from these levels, levels are constructed as statistical significance at a given point in time. Trading by levels is a classic in the work of a trader. You can use them as a ready-made trading strategy or as an additional filter in your trading system. In the settings you can specify the offset for building levels. Interpretation of levels: Lines 8/8 and 0/8 (Final Resistance). These lines ar
FiboRec
Alfred Kamal
Indicatori
This indicator depends on Fibonacci lines but there is a secret lines i used them, by using FiboRec indicator you will be able to know a lot of important information in the market such as: Features You can avoid entry during market turbulence. You can enter orders in general trend only. You will know if the trend is strong or weak. Signal Types and Frame used You can use this indicator just on H1 frame. Enter buy order in case Candle break out the square area and closed over it, at least 20 pi
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicatori
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Arriator
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Arriator forex indicator algorithm allows you to quickly determine the current trend in the market. The Elephant indicator accompanies long-term trends and can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. This indicator not only helps predict future values, but also generates buy and sell signals. It tracks market trends, ignoring wild swings and market noise around the average price. The indicator implements a type of technical analysis based on the idea of ​​market cyclicalit
BPSPanel
Remi Passanello
Indicatori
BPS Panel Breakout Pro Scalper Solution Panel This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. BPS Panel   is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given   from close to close . Designed to   be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. How doe
Atr Suplied and Demand Mr Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicatori
MR BEAST INDICATOR ATR SUPLIED AND DEMAND ¡Descubre la herramienta definitiva para la toma de decisiones financieras con nuestro asesor experto! Diseñado para operar en la vanguardia de los mercados globales, este asesor se destaca por su capacidad única para analizar tendencias en tiempo real utilizando el indicador Average True Range (ATR) y el equilibrio de oferta y demanda. Al aprovechar el ATR, nuestro asesor experto evalúa la volatilidad actual del mercado, proporcionándote una visión clar
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
TradeZones Fibonacci Pro
Cedric Mike Florina
Indicatori
TradeZones Fibonacci Pro – Zone Fibonacci dinamiche e avvisi di trading intelligenti Individua automaticamente le zone chiave di inversione utilizzando Fibonacci. Affina con precisione i tuoi ingressi. TradeZones Fibonacci Pro è un indicatore professionale che traccia automaticamente i livelli di Fibonacci più rilevanti sul tuo grafico, identificando potenziali zone di acquisto e vendita basate su un periodo configurabile. Grazie a un’interfaccia intuitiva, avvisi integrati e un pratico pulsa
Auto Levels
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Auto Level this tool is able to determine the levels of support and resistance. search and display when the price has broken through the level and when it pushed off from it. the indicator can be useful if you use resistance support levels in your trading. or the highs and lows of the price, then it will greatly simplify your work and help you more quickly and more accurately determine the rebound or breakdown of the current trend or tendencies level. blue line bottom uptrend red line on top dow
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicatori
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Indicatori
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand per MetaTrader 4 (ti invitiamo a condividere la tua recensione o il tuo feedback, positivo o negativo, in modo che altri trader possano trarre vantaggio dalla tua esperienza.) : Benvenuti nell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand. Questo indicatore è progettato per identificare le zone di offerta e domanda ininterrotte. Questo indicatore può aiutare il trader a visualizzare il mercato come zone; è possibile vedere come il prezzo rispetti alcune potent
FREE
Laser Trend
Nicolas Zouein
Indicatori
The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about. Follow this famous saying and be safe. Characteristics: Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar. Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes. Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market. No repainting. Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018) Parame
Auto Support
Jia Bin Chen
Indicatori
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for your Quotes? Are you learning how to spot Support & Resistances? No matter what is your case, Auto Support & Resistances will draw those levels for you! AND, it can draw them from other timeframes, right into you current chart, no matter what timeframe you are using... You can also Agglutinate regions/zones that are too much closer to each other and turning them into one single Support & Resistance Level. All configurable.
UniversalIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
UniversalIndicator is a universal indicator. A great helper for beginners and professional traders. The indicator algorithm uses probabilistic and statistical methods for analyzing the price of a trading instrument. The indicator is set in the usual way. Advantages of the indicator works on any time period works with any trading tool has a high probability of a positive forecast does not redraw Indicator Parameters LengthForecast = 30 - the number of predicted bars
Morning Star flat indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicatori
L'indicatore Morning Star PRT utilizza il principio di breakout mattutino piatto. L'indicatore visualizza i livelli di piatto mattutino e mostra i possibili obiettivi. È stato aggiunto un ulteriore livello di Fibonacci all'indicatore, nonché avvisi sonori sull'intersezione di entrambi i livelli obiettivo specificati nelle impostazioni e il livello di piatto notturno. L'indicatore Morning Star PRT crea un canale di piatto notturno alla fine della notte, nonché due livelli di prezzo di Fibonacci
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicatori
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Adjustable Fractals Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Adjustable Fractals Pro" - è una versione avanzata dell'indicatore frattale, uno strumento di trading molto utile! - Come sappiamo, l'indicatore standard di frattali mt4 non ha impostazioni, il che è molto scomodo per i trader. - Adjustable Fractals Pro ha risolto questo problema, ha tutte le impostazioni necessarie: - Periodo regolabile dell'indicatore (valori consigliati: superiori a 7). - Distanza regolabile dai massimi/minimi del prezzo. - Design regolabile delle frecce frattali. - Ha Inf
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2245)
Indicatori
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Indicatori
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Indicatori
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Inside Bar and Pin Bar Patterns mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Inside Bar & PinBar Patterns" per MT4, senza ridisegnare, senza ritardi. - L'indicatore "Inside Bar & PinBar Patterns" è molto potente per il trading di Price Action. - L'indicatore rileva i pattern Inside Bar e PinBar sul grafico: - Pattern rialzista - Segnale freccia blu sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Pattern ribassista - Segnale freccia rossa sul grafico (vedi immagini). - La barra interna stessa ha un elevato rapporto R/R (rendimento/rischio). - Con avvisi su PC, d
Fibo World
Pavel Verveyko
Indicatori
The indicator builds a graphical analysis based on the Fibonacci theory. Fibo Fan is used for the analysis of the impulses and corrections of the movement. Reversal lines (2 lines at the base of the Fibonacci fan) are used to analyze the direction of movements. The indicator displays the of 4 the target line in each direction. The indicator takes into account market volatility. If the price is above the reversal lines, it makes sense to consider buying, if lower, then selling. You can open posi
Fractal Zig Zag
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicatori
A   professional version of the ZigZag indicator for visualizing the structure of price movements by fractals. Fractal ZigZag fixes the flaws of the standard version of the ZigZag indicator MT4. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine fractals. Suitable for all types of trading. Ideal for trading according to the WM pattern "Sniper" strategy !!! Features Marks the place of price reversal during the formation of a new fractal with specified parameters. Suitable for al
Automatic fibonacci with alerts
Tonny Obare
5 (1)
Indicatori
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trading System Double Trend - sistema di trading indipendente composto da diversi indicatori. Determina la direzione della tendenza generale e fornisce segnali nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. Può essere utilizzato per lo scalping, il trading intraday o intraweek. Possibilità Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading (Forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici). Semplice lettura visiva delle informazioni senza caricare un grafico L'indicatore non ridisegna e
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Indicatori
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Venamax : questo è il miglior indicatore tecnico azionario. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore analizza il movimento dei prezzi di un asset e riflette la volatilità e le potenziali zone di ingresso. Caratteristiche dell'indicatore: Questo è un super indicatore con Magic e due blocchi di frecce di tendenza per un trading comodo e redditizio. Sul grafico viene visualizzato il pulsante rosso per cambiare blocco. Magic è impostato nelle impostazioni dell'indicatore, in modo da poter installare l'indi
Anchored VWAP MT4
Tuomas Tirroniemi
Indicatori
Anchored VWAP con Dynamic Risk Assistant   è un potente strumento di analisi tecnica che calcola il prezzo medio ponderato per il volume (VWAP) da un punto selezionato dall'utente sul grafico. Ciò consente ai trader di ancorare il calcolo a qualsiasi evento di mercato significativo, come un breakout, un massimo o un minimo, la pubblicazione degli utili o l'impatto di notizie importanti, per analizzare con precisione l'andamento dei prezzi e dei volumi. Assistente dinamico per i rischi integrato
Cycle identifer
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicatori
Support and resistance are the basic and widely used trading strategies in the financial trading world. The Support and Resistance indicator for MetaTrader is the best technical tool for identifying potential areas of a support or resistance zone. The indicator is a multi-timeframe indicator that automatically scans through different timeframes for support&resistance zones. It displays lines of the support&resistance zones of a specified period in all the time frames. This implies that the indi
ATR system 17
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicatori
System 17 with ATR Strategy is a trend-Momentum system filtered by volatility. Averange true range is the indicator of volatility that I use as filter. Best time frame for this trading system is 30 min.   Currency pairs: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, NZD/USD, EUR/JPY. Metarader Indicators: System 17 (trend following indicator with arrow buy and sell), this indicator is formed by moving average 12 period, close, Bollinger Bands period 8, deviation 0.75, Moving average 21
Turbo indictor
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicatori
You have made a great decision to try this powerful indicator. The FX Turbo  is a supreme forex trading indicator that will help you achieve your financial goals on currency market. In this post you will learn how to use and trade with FX Turbo Marksman indicator. Recommended Timeframe This indicator was optimized for 1-hour timeframe but you can successfully use it on any timeframe as well. Generally speaking higher timeframes are for swing trading and and lower timeframes are for scalping.
Candle Average
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicatori
Candlestick patterns have little value without the right   price action   context. If you’ve been studying candlestick formations, you must have heard this principle many times over. You cannot trade patterns in a vacuum. But what do we mean by   context ? It is an overall technical assessment that encompasses: The market’s trend Support and resistance structure Recent price formations Volatility It seems intimidating at first, but a simple trading indicator can help us out here - the   moving a
Trend cycle identification
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicatori
A   cycle   is a recognizable price pattern or movement that occurs with some degree of regularity in a specific time period. The analysis of cycles shows us   support and resistance   that represent smart places to anticipate a reaction in the price of an asset, and therefore represent a basic tool in technical analysis. Cycle lengths are measured from trough to trough, the most stable portion of a cycle. The information you find on this page is useful to combine with   Elliott wave analysis .
Pivots indicator
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicatori
Pivots Points are price levels chartists can use to determine intraday support and resistance levels. Pivot Points use the previous days Open, High, and Low to calculate a Pivot Point for the current day. Using this Pivot Point as the base, three resistance and support levels are calculated and displayed above and below the Pivot Point.     and below the Pivot Point.
Marketfx Profile
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicatori
A   Market Profile   is an intra-day charting technique (price vertical, time/activity horizontal) devised by J. Peter Steidlmayer, a trader at the   Chicago Board of Trade   (CBOT), ca 1959-1985. Steidlmayer was seeking a way to determine and to evaluate   market value   as it developed in the day time frame. The concept was to display price on a vertical axis against time on the horizontal, and the ensuing graphic generally is a bell shape--fatter at the middle prices, with activity trailing o
Auto S and R
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicatori
The best way to identify the target price is to identify the support and resistance points. The support and resistance (S&R) are specific price points on a chart expected to attract the maximum amount of either buying or selling. The support price is a price at which one can expect more buyers than sellers. Likewise, the resistance price is a price at which one can expect more sellers than buyers.
Instantaneous cycle identifier
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicatori
This is first public release of detector code entitled "Enhanced Instantaneous Cycle Period" for PSv4.0 I built many months ago. Be forewarned, this is not an indicator, this is a detector to be used by ADVANCED developers to build futuristic indicators in Pine. The origins of this script come from a document by   Dr   . John   Ehlers   entitled "SIGNAL ANALYSIS CONCEPTS". You may find this using the NSA's reverse search engine "goggles", as I call it. John Ehlers' MESA used this measurement to
Intra Daily Range
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicatori
The Intra Daily Range Projection indicator forecasts the current day’s price range on the basis of the previous day data. All calculations are based on the book “New Science of Technical Analysis” by Thomas R. DeMark. When you're analyzing investments, the trading range is a valuable analytical tool. The average trading range is the average distance between the high and the low over a specified period of time. You can calculate the average high-low range on a piece of paper, a spreadsheet, or
Phase Accumulation Adaptive Market Mode
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicatori
Phase accumulation adaptive bandpass filter MT5 Indicator is a Metatrader 5 (MT5) indicator and the essence of this technical indicator is to transform the accumulated history data. Phase accumulation adaptive bandpass filter MT5 Indicator provides for an opportunity to detect various peculiarities and patterns in price dynamics which are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can assume further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly.
OHLC Volume
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicatori
OHLC Volume Histogram displays the difference between two streams of the  OHLC Volume volume indicator  as a colored histogram. There are no input parameters. Calculation: Histogram = StreamUP - StreamDN where: StreamUP = Volume * UP_Coeff / (UP_Coeff+DN_Coeff) StreamDN = Volume * DN_Coeff / (UP_Coeff+DN_Coeff) UP_Coeff = High-Open DN_Coeff = Close-Low Volume - tick volume
On Screen MACD
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicatori
What Is Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD)? Moving average convergence/divergence (MACD, or MAC-D) is a   trend-following   momentum   indicator that shows the relationship between two   exponential moving averages (EMAs)   of a   security’s   price. The MACD line is calculated by subtracting the 26-period EMA from the 12-period EMA. The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD line is called the signal line, which is then plotted on top of the MACD line,
Slow Volume Strength Index
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicatori
“Multi timeframe Slow Volume Strength Index” shows data of three  SVSI  indicators from different timeframes on the current chart. The indicator has nine adjustable parameters: EMA period  – EMA SVSI calculation period Smoothing  – SVSI smoothing period Overbought  – overbought level Middle  – middle line Oversold  – oversold level Drawing mode  – indicator drawing type Steps  – as a ladder Slope  – sloping lines First SVSI timeframe  – the timeframe of the first SVSI Second SVSI timeframe  – th
