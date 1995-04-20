Strong Levels

One of the most popular methods in technical analysis used by both institutional and retail traders is determining the resistance and support levels using the so-called Pivot Point, which in turn is the starting point when defining market sentiment as bullish or bearish.

Resistance and support levels are distinguished for their ability to limit the appreciation/depreciation of a certain asset. The most-commonly used technical tools for determining resistance/support levels include: prior tops/bottoms, trend lines and trend channels, Moving Averages and Fibonacci Retracements.







