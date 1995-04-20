Candle Average

Candlestick patterns have little value without the right price action context. If you’ve been studying candlestick formations, you must have heard this principle many times over. You cannot trade patterns in a vacuum.

But what do we mean by context?

It is an overall technical assessment that encompasses:

The market’s trend

Support and resistance structure

Recent price formations

Volatility

It seems intimidating at first, but a simple trading indicator can help us out here - the moving average.



