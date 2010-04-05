MSC Line EA
Live signal
This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries.
Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs:
- AUDCAD
- NZDCAD
- AUDNZD
Designed with both efficiency and reliability in mind, this EA ensures optimized performance while minimizing risks. Perfect for traders seeking a robust and intelligent tool to enhance their trading journey.
Features:
- One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
- Multiple currency pairs support
- Solid backtest and live performance
- No need to adjust GMT
- Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
- Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives
EA SETUP
- Run EA on three separate charts: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD.
- Timeframe for all charts: m15.
- Nothing extra is required(Recommend use default setting).
REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT
- Leverage >= 1 : 500
- Balance >= $300 (or equivalent in your currency)
- Account currency: no restrictions
Risk settings
- Allow Opening a new Grid - on/off opening of new grids. It does not affect the already open grids
- Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use 'Dynamic Lot' parameter, Deposit load will calculate lots based on deposit load%, and 4 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically for you
- Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial trade.
- Dynamic Lot (Balance/Equity based) - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot
- Deposit Load % - % of the deposit that will be totally used to open the initial trade
- Maximum Lot - max allowed trading lot
- Maximum Spread, in pips - maximal allowed spread
- Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage
- Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time
- Allow Hedging - allow opening multi-directional trades on the same symbol
- Allow Trading on Holidays - on/off Christmas/New Year trading filter
- Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades
- Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % the EA will close open positions
Others
- Trade Comment - comment for orders
- UID (1...9xxx) - unique EA instance number. Usually no need to change it
- ShowPanel - on/off Info-panel