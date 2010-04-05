MSC Line EA

Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller

This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries.

Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs:

AUDCAD

NZDCAD

AUDNZD

Designed with both efficiency and reliability in mind, this EA ensures optimized performance while minimizing risks. Perfect for traders seeking a robust and intelligent tool to enhance their trading journey.

Let the power of experience and innovation work for you!

Features:

One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols

Multiple currency pairs support

Solid backtest and live performance

No need to adjust GMT

Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below

Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives

EA SETUP Run EA on three separate charts: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD.

Timeframe for all charts: m15.

Nothing extra is required(Recommend use default setting).

REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT Leverage >= 1 : 500

Balance >= $300 (or equivalent in your currency)

Account currency: no restrictions

Risk settings

Allow Opening a new Grid - on/off opening of new grids. It does not affect the already open grids

Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use 'Dynamic Lot' parameter, Deposit load will calculate lots based on deposit load%, and 4 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically for you

Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial trade.

Dynamic Lot (Balance/Equity based) - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot

Deposit Load % - % of the deposit that will be totally used to open the initial trade

Maximum Lot - max allowed trading lot

Maximum Spread, in pips - maximal allowed spread

Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage

Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time

Allow Hedging - allow opening multi-directional trades on the same symbol

Allow Trading on Holidays - on/off Christmas/New Year trading filter

Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades

Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % the EA will close open positions

Others

Trade Comment - comment for orders

UID (1...9xxx) - unique EA instance number. Usually no need to change it

ShowPanel - on/off Info-panel



























