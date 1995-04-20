VolumeOHLC

An "Intraday" indicator makes no sense anymore above H1 !!

VOHLC is calculated using the following formula:

VOHLC= ( Price * Volume ) / Volume

Where

Price= ( Open + High + Low + Close ) / 4

Volume= Tick Volume

This indicator helps us to understand the current direction of the trend in the selected period.

Typically, the indicator is calculated for one day, so there is no reason to use it on timeframes larger than the H1 timeframe.



