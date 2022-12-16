WFx Super Trend and Pullback
- Tu Thu Van Nguyen
- Version: 1.6
- Mise à jour: 21 décembre 2022
Based on famous and useful indicator - Super Trend, we add some features to make this Indicator much easier to use and powerful.
- Ease to identify the trend of any chart.
- Suitable for both Scalping & Swing
- Better to use in the trending market
- be careful in sideway market, it might provide some fake signals
- ATR Multiplier
- ATR Period
- ATR Max Bars (Max 10.000)
- Show UP/DOWN node
- Nodes size
- Show Pull-back signals
- Pull-back filter ratio
- Period of MA1
- Mode of MA1
- Period of MA2
- Mode of MA2
- Applied Price mode
Should be used along with other filter indicators to eliminate fake signal.
Trying with our QCAFE+ TREND FILTERS to get better result with profitable trades.
Refer to our Multi Timeframe MA:
