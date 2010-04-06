My forex funds risk management
- Trinh Van Kien
- Aggiornato: 25 gennaio 2023
MFF FTMO risk management helps to close all orders when the balance falls below the previously set level.
Input Parameters:
- Management Type: Percent % Daily drawdown (MFF).
- Close all orders if Percent % drawdown based on equity: Set Percent with this Management Type.
- Management Type: Set Equity Close all (FTMO).
- Number of Equity to close all orders: Set Number with this Management Type.