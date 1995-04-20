KT Forex Super Scalper MT4

KT Forex Super Scalper is created to identify market trends and plot trade signals based on the direction of the predetermined trend.

It functions very similarly to moving averages but reacts quickly to changes in price actions and can signal right away once a valid trend is confirmed.

The quick reactionary feature makes it a valuable tool for scalpers. However, anyone familiar with moving averages can use it for actual trading because of its signaling process and chart demonstration simplicity.

Features

  • When a signal is generated, you can configure the indicator to send you an audio or email alert—releasing you from being confined to your computer.
  • Despite the name, the indicator applies to non-scalping strategies as well.
  • The indicator automatically draws a yellow or blue line indicating the best time to enter the market; this color scheme can be customized.
  • It plots slopes resembling MAs around the price bars to indicate market trends.

Buy Entry

  • Wait for the indicator first turns blue, signaling bullishness.
  • At least two bullish bars close to the indicator slope must be observed.
  • You can now place a buy signal at the high of the bullish bar.
  • Place your stop loss order below the signaling bar's low.
  • When the Indicator turns yellow, exit long and take profit.

Sell Entry

  • Wait for the indicator to turn yellow.
  • Observe two or more bearish bars that have closed below the indicator slope.
  • Place your sell signal at the respective bearish bar low
  • Set your stop loss above the signaling bar's high price.
  • When the Indicator turns blue, exit short and take profit.

Conclusion

The indicator can be used to trade major currency pairs available in the Forex market. However, it works best with 1M and 5M time frame candles, although it is just as applicable to more extended timeframe strategies.

Although there is a high risk involved in scalping if you are not used to the trading style, you can try scalping with a demo account on your trading platform to see how you can incorporate it into your trading strategy. Remember, having low spreads and commissions is essential for a high-frequency scalping strategy!

