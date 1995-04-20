Abiroid MA Stack MTF

Basic MA Stack Indicator:

This is a single timeframe & single currency indicator. It looks at MAs and show 3 possible states on chart:

  • When all MA Align Upwards: Stack Up
  • When all MA Align Downwards: Stack Down
  • If MAs not aligned: Stack None

Available for free here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69539

You can position the small block on your chart. And get current status of the Stack.

It is simplistic and very eash to use and can guide you to find good trends in your strategies.

Buy Stack:

When fastest above, medium MA in middle and slowest below. So the stack should look like screenshot above: 8 (above) > 21 > 34 > 55 > 89 (lowest)

Sell Stack:

When fastest below, medium MA in middle and slowest above. 8 < 21 < 34 < 55 < 89

 

MA Stack MTF:

This is a Multi-timeframe and Single Currency Scanner. You can specify the Pair name and timeframes list (comma-separated).

It is very useful when trading strategies which depend on different timeframe trends. If you need to place multiple MTF indicators on chart, be sure to use a unique prefix for all.

And change the YDistance. And also YSpacing if you need it to be more compact.


Min Distance can be defined separately for each timeframe. It is a minimum distance in points.
It is checked for the distance between all MA individually.

Suppose M5=10,M15=20
Then for M5, it will check that all MAs are aligned.
And the 1st and 2nd MA are at least 10 points away from each other, 2nd and 3rd also, 3rd and 4th.. and so on. Same for M15 but with 20 points.

Min Distance will avoid signals like this. When MAs are aligned, but still too close together and price is obviously still ranging.

Read detailed description in post:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760429

