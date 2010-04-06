TralDynamicU

The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. Trailing stop can work in three modes and for five instruments.

With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester.

Benefits

setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the account balance or by points;

adding stop loss and take profit to all open positions;

trailing stop for all orders opened on the chart;

3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss;

5 trailing stop tools: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by MA and Parabolic SAR;

mini profit in currency or as a percentage for the start of the trailing stop;

setting up trailing stop of open positions by magic number and by direction;

"hot buttons " on the chart for quick execution of commands;

operates on 4- and 5-digit accounts.

for 5-digit accounts, the parameters are automatically increased by 10.

Parameters

Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS

Magic number (-1 for all)

Positions: - choice of direction.

Add SL and TP - add stop loss and take profit in all open orders.

TP & SL mode by: - selection of the mode for stop loss and take profit.

TP in points - take profit size in points.

SL in points - stop loss size in points.

TP in percent (%) - take profit size in percent.

SL in percent (%) - stop loss size in percent.

TP in the money ($) - the amount of take profit in the deposit currency.

SL in the money ($) - stop loss in the deposit currency.

Show TP and SL levels - show SL and TP levels (for interest and money).

Slippage

Block 2. TRAILING STOP

Mode selection: - trailing stop mode selection.

Timeframe for trailing stop

Trailing stop by: - selecting a trailing stop for the instrument.

Mini profit by: – selection of the mini profit mode for starting the trailing stop.

Trailing stop level

Trailing step

Indent in points, except "by Points"

Moving Average period

MA shift

MA method

Applied price the MA

Step Parabolic SAR

Maximum Parabolic SAR

Block 3. OTHER SETTINGS



