TralDynamicU

The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. Trailing stop can work in three modes and for five instruments.

With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester.

Benefits

  • setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the account balance or by points;
  • adding stop loss and take profit to all open positions;
  • trailing stop for all orders opened on the chart;
  • 3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss;
  • 5 trailing stop tools: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by MA and Parabolic SAR;
  • mini profit in currency or as a percentage for the start of the trailing stop;
  • setting up trailing stop of open positions by magic number and by direction;
  • "hot buttons " on the chart for quick execution of commands;
  • operates on 4- and 5-digit accounts.
  • for 5-digit accounts, the parameters are automatically increased by 10.

Parameters

Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS

  • Magic number (-1 for all)
  • Positions: - choice of direction.
  • Add SL and TP - add stop loss and take profit in all open orders.
  • TP & SL mode by: - selection of the mode for stop loss and take profit.
  • TP in points - take profit size in points.
  • SL in points - stop loss size in points.
  • TP in percent (%) - take profit size in percent.
  • SL in percent (%) - stop loss size in percent.
  • TP in the money ($) - the amount of take profit in the deposit currency.
  • SL in the money ($) - stop loss in the deposit currency.
  • Show TP and SL levels - show SL and TP levels (for interest and money).
  • Slippage

Block 2. TRAILING STOP

  • Mode selection: - trailing stop mode selection.
  • Timeframe for trailing stop
  • Trailing stop by: - selecting a trailing stop for the instrument.
  • Mini profit by: – selection of the mini profit mode for starting the trailing stop.
  • Trailing stop level
  • Trailing step
  • Indent in points, except "by Points"
  • Moving Average period
  • MA shift
  • MA method
  • Applied price the MA
  • Step Parabolic SAR
  • Maximum Parabolic SAR

Block 3. OTHER SETTINGS


The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the account balance or by points; adding stop loss and take profit
