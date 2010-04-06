TralDynamic
- Utilità
- Viktor Shpakovskiy
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage.
With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester.
Benefits
- setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the account balance or by points;
- adding stop loss and take profit to all open positions;
- trailing stop for all orders opened on the chart;
- mini profit in currency or as a percentage for the start of the trailing stop;
- setting up trailing stop of open positions by magic number or by direction;
- "hot buttons " on the chart for quick execution of commands;
- operates on 4- and 5-digit accounts.
- for 5-digit accounts, the parameters are automatically increased by 10.
Parameters
Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS
- Magic number (-1 for all) - at -1 all orders on the chart.
- Positions: - choice of direction (Buy, Sell or Buy and Sell).
- Add SL and TP - add stop loss and take profit in all open orders.
- TP & SL mode by: - selection of the mode for stop loss and take profit.
- Points - normal mode by points
- Percent - by percentage of the Account Balance.
- Money - in the amount of the deposit currency.
- TP in points - take profit size in points.
- SL in points - stop loss size in points.
- TP in percent (%) - take profit size in percent.
- SL in percent (%) - stop loss size in percent.
- TP in the money ($) - the amount of take profit in the deposit currency.
- SL in the money ($) - stop loss in the deposit currency.
- Show TP and SL levels - show SL and TP levels (for interest and money).
Block 2. TRAILING STOP
- Enable Trailing stop
- Mini profit by: – selection of the mini profit mode for starting the trailing stop:
- Percent - percent from the Account Balance;
- Money - in the deposit currency;
- Disabled - mini profit is disabled, trailing stop will work as usual without mini profit.
- Mini profit ($) in the currency of deposit - mini profit after which the trailing stop starts to work.
- Mini profit in % of Balance - the size of the mini profit in percent after which the trailing stop will start working.
- Trailing stop level
- Trailing step
Block 3. OTHER SETTINGS