TralDynamic

The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage.

With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester.

Benefits

setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the account balance or by points;

adding stop loss and take profit to all open positions;

trailing stop for all orders opened on the chart;

mini profit in currency or as a percentage for the start of the trailing stop;

setting up trailing stop of open positions by magic number or by direction;

"hot buttons " on the chart for quick execution of commands;

operates on 4- and 5-digit accounts.

for 5-digit accounts, the parameters are automatically increased by 10.

Parameters

Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS

Magic number (-1 for all) - at -1 all orders on the chart.

Positions: - choice of direction (Buy, Sell or Buy and Sell).

Add SL and TP - add stop loss and take profit in all open orders.

TP & SL mode by: - selection of the mode for stop loss and take profit.

Points - normal mode by points



Percent - by percentage of the Account Balance.



Money - in the amount of the deposit currency.

TP in points - take profit size in points.

SL in points - stop loss size in points.

TP in percent (%) - take profit size in percent.

SL in percent (%) - stop loss size in percent.

TP in the money ($) - the amount of take profit in the deposit currency.

SL in the money ($) - stop loss in the deposit currency.

Show TP and SL levels - show SL and TP levels (for interest and money).

Block 2. TRAILING STOP

Enable Trailing stop

Mini profit by: – selection of the mini profit mode for starting the trailing stop:

Percent - percent from the Account Balance;



Money - in the deposit currency;



Disabled - mini profit is disabled, trailing stop will work as usual without mini profit.

Mini profit ($) in the currency of deposit - mini profit after which the trailing stop starts to work.

Mini profit in % of Balance - the size of the mini profit in percent after which the trailing stop will start working.

Trailing stop level

Trailing step

Block 3. OTHER SETTINGS



