RoboArter 5

Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.

You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is purchased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies. This EAs work great and have very profitable results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didn’t blow up your account.

The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs is incomparably lower compared to the previous ones. If some one of them exceeds the historical drawdown (usually it can during many weeks, months), you disconnect it and replaced with another one. You have many times for manage your portfolio.

An the best way is to have a portfolio of EAs, which complement each other.

This is my priority and recommendation for you – to have a portfolio of EAs for good and stable results.

Because i know that the price of alone EA is usually high and i recommended to have a portfolio of strategies, my EAs are cheaper than the another ones. But it is important that they work together!

I will add gradually after the promotion next EAs (other pairs and timeframes) with controlled correlation of other EAs to the portfolio.

One rule - always use a multi-strategy portfolio for independence and stable results. For start with 0,01 - 0,1 lot! EAs of my portflolio work very well together in combination without correlation.

About this EA:

The RoboArter5 Expert Advisor tool has been developed for XAUUSD H1 or H4. It has been backtested on more than 19-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. There is no need to set up any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

No martingale and other dangerous strategies!!!

Features

- Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stopp Loss and Take Profit)

- Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used

- No martingale, no grid, no scalp and other dangerous strategies!

- No excessive consumption od CPU resources

- User-friendly settings

- All settings optimized

- Long term strategy

Use it in one portfolio with the following EAs, they work very well together in combination without correlation:

RoboArter1 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87238?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter2 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87255?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89132?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter6 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89133?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter7 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89134?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter8 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89135?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter9- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91123?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy



I will be glad when you add me to friends. Thank you.

If you have any question, contact me.











