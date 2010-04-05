Phoenixvest

The "Phoenix vest" Expert Advisor is a powerful solution based on advanced market analysis and data processing technologies. Utilizing cutting-edge algorithms for time series and multitimeframe analysis and complex mathematical models, it ensures high accuracy in forecasts and automates trading processes. The EA is designed to combine performance and reliability, making it an effective tool for trading.





Advantages of The "Phoenix vest" Expert Advisor:

Realistic Testing: Trades executed during testing fully match those in live trading, ensuring reliable performance.

Built-in Optimization: All key parameters are pre-configured, requiring no additional kits or manual adjustments.

Ease of Use: The EA is ready to operate with minimal effort—just press one button to start trading.

Prop Firm Compatibility: Designed to meet prop firm requirements, ensuring seamless integration without extra setup.

Intelligent Market Analysis: Utilizes adaptive indicators and innovative strategies to determine optimal entry and exit points.

Universal Compatibility: Works with any broker and supports all account types.





Recommendations:

Currency Pair: XAUUSD, GOLD, BTCUSD

Timeframe:it works multi time frame

Minimum Deposit: $100

Account Type: Any.

Risk Warning:

Before you buy this EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, so the results are not transferable to real trading. Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.





Key Features :

Advanced trading algorithm;

Accurate entry point filter;

Increased trading perfomance.

Extended parameters list for fine tune up';

Multi-stage profit closing algorithm;

Fully automatic trading mode;

Money management system;

Flexible economic news filter

High spread protection;

Days and time filters.



