Wicks UpDown Target

Wicks UpDown Target

Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day. 
Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended.
Wicks UpDown Target is specialized in all forex pairs.

Guideline
Entry Strategy Idea:

Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session)
Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan)
Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk)
Step 4 - Target complete
Step 5 - Don't trade in Stop Hunting Area

Remark: Wait for price to breakout and set your TP (Take Profit) using the Wicks Up Target Line or Wicks Down Target Line shown on the chart. 


Parameter:

  • Indicator Name
  • Average Data Analysis Range
  • Days to Show Wicks Breakout
  • Chart Setting
  • Wicks Breakout Line Color
  • Wicks UpDown Target Line Color
  • Wicks UpDown Target Line Thickness
  • Wicks UpDown Target Line Style
  • Wicks UpDown Target Font Color
  • Wicks Line Description Selection

Add on features (Version 1.20):   

  • Symbols Selection - Market Watch Scanner
  • Aler Setting
  • Stop Hunting Level Alert Turn ON
  • Percentage Reminder Alert Turn ON
  • How many percentage for Alert
  • Buffer minutes in Alert Setting
  • Data Show Turn ON







Prodotti consigliati
Support Resistance Levels mg
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Livelli di Supporto e Resistenza" per MT4. - L'indicatore "Livelli di Supporto e Resistenza" è un indicatore ausiliario molto utile per il trading. - "Supporto" e "Resistenza" sono zone importanti sul grafico rispettate dal prezzo. - Il livello di supporto è il punto in cui il prezzo smette regolarmente di scendere e rimbalza. - Il livello di resistenza è il punto in cui il prezzo normalmente smette di salire e torna a scendere. - L'indicatore "Livelli di Supporto e Re
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Grid Master Bot
Lee Jingquan
Utilità
GridMaster Bot is an automated trading tool designed to help you profit regardless of market direction. With its grid trading strategy, this Expert Advisor (EA) automatically opens and manages trades based on price movements, allowing you to benefit from market fluctuations. Key Advantages: No Need to Predict Market Direction: GridMaster Bot allows you to profit whether the market moves up, down, or sideways. Fully Automated Trading: Set your parameters and let the bot do the work for you, handl
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicatori
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
MultiTimeframe Candle Patterns
Boaz Nyagaka Moses
Indicatori
This is a multi-timeframe candle patterns indicator. It scans the chart for Hammer , Engulfing candle , Doji candle and Three white soldiers / black crows setups. FEATURES: Main panel showing timeframe s from M5 - W1, last signal and last signal time of the selected candle pattern. You can switch between the timeframes by clicking on them. A panel with buttons to switch from one candle pattern to another on the main panel. Arrows to help you locate the candle pattern. A scale showing you what ca
Trading Levels Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore dei livelli di trading è un sistema di trading progettato per determinare i punti di ingresso, mantenere posizioni e la direzione del trend. Include diversi meccanismi che funzionano in un unico complesso, analisi delle onde della direzione del trend, analisi del livello durante la costruzione dei segnali, mostra possibili obiettivi TP e SL. Funzionalità dell'indicatore Le frecce di segnale appaiono sulla candela corrente e non vengono ricolorate. Utilizza algoritmi speciali per c
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicatori
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Indicatori
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
Pivot Point RSouza
Rosenildo Araujo De Souza
Indicatori
The indicator automatically calculates the levels of pivot points and draws the lines on the chart. The lines that are drawn: Pivot line, R1 line, R2 line, R3 line, S1 line, S2 line, S3 line. Below each line, the value for your level is displayed. The point of pivot is calculated using the traditional method. The colors of the lines and font are configurable, as is a font size of the text. The indicator can only be used in periods equal to or less than D1. Parameters Font color - text color. Fo
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Weekly support and resistance levels
Antony Augustine
Indicatori
In the stock market technical analysis, support and resistance is a concept that the movement of the price of a security will tend to stop and reverse at certain predetermined price levels. Support and resistance levels can be identified on any timeframe. However, the most significant ones are found on the higher time frames, such as daily, weekly, and monthly. This indicator using the weekly OHLC data to identify the relevant levels. This is a support and resistance indicator and providing majo
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicatori
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "WPR e 2 Medie Mobili" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Il WPR è uno dei migliori oscillatori per lo scalping. - L'indicatore "WPR e 2 Medie Mobili" consente di visualizzare le medie mobili veloci e lente dell'oscillatore WPR. - L'indicatore offre l'opportunità di vedere le correzioni di prezzo molto presto. - È molto facile impostare questo indicatore tramite parametri e può essere utilizzato su qualsiasi timeframe. - È possibile visualizzare le condizioni di ingresso di ac
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex HTF Ichimoku per MT4. - L'indicatore Ichimoku è uno degli indicatori di tendenza più potenti. HTF significa - Higher Time Frame. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per i Trend Trader e anche in combinazione con le voci Price Action. - L'indicatore HTF Ichimoku consente di collegare Ichimoku da un timeframe più elevato al grafico corrente. - Trend rialzista: linea rossa sopra quella blu (ed entrambe le linee sono sopra la nuvola) / Trend ribassista: linea rossa sotto quell
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è stato progettato per uno scalping aggressivo e per entrate rapide nelle opzioni binarie , generando segnali su ogni candela in modo da sapere esattamente cosa sta succedendo in ogni momento. Unisciti al canale Happy Scalping: MQL5 Non ripinta : il segnale della candela attuale viene generato in tempo reale , il che significa che può cambiare mentre la candela è ancora in formazione, a seconda che il prezzo salga o scenda rispetto alla chiusura della candela precedente. Tutt
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Indicatori
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
The Range Directional Force Indicator is designed to help traders analyze market trends, reversals, and directional strength. It focuses on price movements within defined ranges, identifying key moments when the market is gaining momentum or preparing for a shift. By dividing the chart into dynamic price ranges, the indicator detects critical support and resistance levels. It calculates the directional force of price movements, highlighting potential entry and exit points based on market sentim
Swing Points 4
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicatori
Swing Points Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The **Swing Points Indicator** is a custom-built technical tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), primarily used for identifying crucial reversal points in price action. By plotting swing highs and swing lows, it highlights potential trend reversals, making it a valuable tool for traders relying on price action analysis. This indicator helps traders anticipate changes in market direction by visually marking significant turning points on the chart. Main F
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicatori
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
Square dashboard
Chantal Sala
Indicatori
Square Dashboard is a new generation indicator that has the task of simplifying the technical analysis of the market and speeding up access to the charts. The logic of this indicator is really simple but effective, you can observe the daily, weekly and monthly opening values. The confluence of these values leads to the generation of the warning, red to identify bearish conditions, green to identify bullish conditions, while the gray color identifies the lateral condition. Having the whole market
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Resistance and Support Zones
Filipe Acerbi
1 (1)
Indicatori
The indicator uses a mechanical approach to identify resistance/support zones and assess their levels of strength showing which price zones are more important than others. Resistance and Support are the main leading indicators used by most traders around the world. To be a successful trader, every trader needs to master the proper detection of price zones. This indicator was created to avoid subjectivity rules when drawing support/resistance zones. Most of the time, resistance and support are no
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicatori
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Trade History Drawer
David Leander Tschacher
Indicatori
Trade History Drawer is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. It shows trades on the chart and draws them in customized colors. Furthermore, the indicator shows a trade summary and saves a CSV history file for either one selected pair or all pairs. Inputs General Settings Number Trades : Number of trades to be drawn on the chart, if -1 then all trades Magic Number : Only trades with this magic number, if -1 then ignore Line Style : Line Style Line Thickness : Line Thickness Arrow Size : Arrow Size
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trading System Double Trend - sistema di trading indipendente composto da diversi indicatori. Determina la direzione della tendenza generale e fornisce segnali nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. Può essere utilizzato per lo scalping, il trading intraday o intraweek. Possibilità Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading (Forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici). Semplice lettura visiva delle informazioni senza caricare un grafico L'indicatore non ridisegna e
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Indicatori
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Venamax : questo è il miglior indicatore tecnico azionario. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore analizza il movimento dei prezzi di un asset e riflette la volatilità e le potenziali zone di ingresso. Caratteristiche dell'indicatore: Questo è un super indicatore con Magic e due blocchi di frecce di tendenza per un trading comodo e redditizio. Sul grafico viene visualizzato il pulsante rosso per cambiare blocco. Magic è impostato nelle impostazioni dell'indicatore, in modo da poter installare l'indi
Anchored VWAP MT4
Tuomas Tirroniemi
Indicatori
Anchored VWAP con Dynamic Risk Assistant   è un potente strumento di analisi tecnica che calcola il prezzo medio ponderato per il volume (VWAP) da un punto selezionato dall'utente sul grafico. Ciò consente ai trader di ancorare il calcolo a qualsiasi evento di mercato significativo, come un breakout, un massimo o un minimo, la pubblicazione degli utili o l'impatto di notizie importanti, per analizzare con precisione l'andamento dei prezzi e dei volumi. Assistente dinamico per i rischi integrato
Altri dall’autore
Wicks Trade Panel
Lee Teik Hong
4 (1)
Utilità
Wicks Trade Panel  It's a Trade Panel include Order Management & Risk Management for serious trader. Especially for those traders who pay attention to important events like the CPI, NFP, and ADP. A one-of-a-kind faster technique to fix the Entry Price by simply pointing the mouse pointer at it. This is what I enjoy about it. Automatically closing 50% order size lots when setting TRUE on Breakeven Status. It's especially useful when trading on significant economic events like the CPI, NFP, and A
FREE
Heiken Ashi Button
Lee Teik Hong
4.75 (4)
Indicatori
Heiken Ashi Button Heiken-Ashi , often spelled Heikin-Ashi, is a Japanese word that means "Average Bar." The Heiken-Ashi approach can be used in conjunction with candlestick charts to spot market trends and forecast future prices. It's useful for making candlestick charts easier to read and analysing patterns. Traders can use Heiken-Ashi charts to determine when to stay in trades while the trend continues and close trades when the trend reverses. The majority of earnings are made when markets a
FREE
Key Level
Lee Teik Hong
Indicatori
Key Level  Key Level is a MetaTrader 4 Indicator that uses a proprietary algorithm based on Price Retracement/Breakout Method to show the Entry-Line on your trading. Instead, it analyzes data of market and identify entry points and opportunities. (Price Retracement / Price Breakout) It's also a trading tool that be used to practice and enhance your manual trading skills. Key Level is an amazing tool for Scalping Trader. It also a trading tool that be used to practice and enhance your manual trad
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicatori
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Emini Trade Panel
Lee Teik Hong
Utilità
Emini Trade Panel Price - Launch Promotion: FREE - Normal Price: $50 Symbol Recommended - S&P 500 Index Timeframe - 5 minutes Main features - Click Button on Chart. - Auto StopLoss Mode: Previous Bar Setting - Trailing Stop ON/OFF - Active Time To Highlight Setting - Color Scheme Selection - Show Profit/Loss Label EA Ideas - A Successful Professional Trader scalping 1 Point and use Price Action Stops. - Trade very small. The smallest you possibly can trade. - Take a look for Swing trades a
FREE
Onrex IV
Lee Teik Hong
5 (1)
Utilità
ONREX IV  ONREX IV is a trading tool that be used to practise and enhance your manual trading skills. It's also Auto Trading Expert Advisor. Don't worry if your trades goes in the wrong direction, ONREX IV will take over and try to manage and control your risk management. ONREX IV offers a trading interface panel that allows traders to trade manually or opt FULL AUTO TRADING. It's also set to hide the Take Profit and Stop Loss. ONREX IV has its own Magic Number, please use trade button on the p
FREE
Footmarks Pro
Lee Teik Hong
Indicatori
Footmarks Pro Footmarks Pro is a MetaTrader 4 Essential Indicator that create round number or sweetspot on chart with "Button". Parameter Indicator Name - Footmarks Pro Pair Selection - 250 points / 500 points / 1000 points Sweetspot Setting Sweetspot Line Color Sweetspot Line Style Sweetspot Line Thickness Sweetspot Button Setting Button Axis-X Button Axis-Y Thanks...
FREE
Idea Pro Trend
Lee Teik Hong
Utilità
Idea Pro Trend This EA is a Semi-auto Trading Panel with a variety of strategic settings, such as those listed below. It is excellent for scalping or long-term trading by traders. This EA is simple and convenient to trade and attach to the chart with the default settings on "AUDUSD", EURUSD, GBPUSD and NZDUSD. How to use You can trade based on the trend that is displayed on the left-hand side of Info Panel. If the trend are" 2 Up Trend" and "2 Down Trend", please do not trade. Simply proceed w
FREE
Onrex IV Premium
Lee Teik Hong
Experts
Expert Advisor The Onrex IV Premium uses intraday breakout with RSI levels to execute trade. Positions are opened in accordance with the chosen risk and capital management regime: lot size corresponding to account balance and fixed lot. It's a trading tool that be used to enhance your manual trading skill and Auto-Trading Expert Advisor also. Don't worry if your trades goes in the wrong direction, ONREX IV will take over and try to manage and control your risk management. ONREX IV offers a tra
Footmarks Trend MQ4
Lee Teik Hong
Experts
Footmarks trend MQ4 (FTMQ 4) Footmarks trend MQ4 ( FTMQ 4 ) is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that allows you to use a combination of "Price Trend Method" and "Time allow to trade" to fully automate your trading with Dynamic Grid Strategy. This is a GOLD / XAUUSD trader's expert. Real-time results can be viewed here . Unique Features Dynamic GRID MARTINGALE  allows Set SMART-Loss turn ON allow Recommended Info Symbol XAUUSD / GOLD Timeframe M15 Settings Default Lots Size   0.01 Minimum Deposi
Super Trend Button
Lee Teik Hong
5 (1)
Indicatori
Super Trend Button Super Trend is a trading strategy according to which one should trade Forex or Stocks when its price trend goes up, and trend goes down, expecting price movements to continue. “The trend is your friend” agree? Features -   Special Button   : Quick hide/show   Super Trend   chart. ( Make your Chart more clean and clear easily) -   Color   : You have the option of customising your favourite colour of   Up Trend or Down Trend . -  Super Trend Periods   : You have the option to c
Smart ADR
Lee Teik Hong
Indicatori
Smart ADR as an indicator displays the average daily range of 3 timeframes such as Daily, Weekly, and Monthly.  Using the combination of 3 timeframes of ADR as a reference to shows fixed range and dynamic range targets as lines on your charts.  Inputs Smart ADR Parameters Indicator Name - Display the indicator name Daily Periods - Display the Daily Periods of ADR Weekly Periods -  Display the Weekly Periods of ADR Monthly Periods -  Display the Monthly Periods of ADR Daily Line Show ON - Set T
Auto Fibonacci Button
Lee Teik Hong
5 (1)
Indicatori
Auto Fibonacci Button The Fibonacci retracement is a popular and reliable technical analysis tool for traders to determine support and resistance areas.  It employs the "Golden Ratio," a mathematical pattern seen throughout nature and even the universe, to forecast particular levels of support level and resistance level.  This tool is generated in technical analysis by dividing the vertical distance between two extreme points on the chart (typically a peak and a low) by the important Fibonacci
Wicks Trade Panel Premium
Lee Teik Hong
5 (1)
Utilità
Wicks Trade Panel Premium  It's a Trade Panel include Order Management & Risk Management for serious trader. Especially for those traders who pay attention to important events like the CPI, NFP, and ADP. A one-of-a-kind faster technique to fix the Entry Price by simply pointing the mouse pointer at it. This is what I enjoy about it. Automatically closing 50% order size lots when setting TRUE on Breakeven Status. It's especially useful when trading on significant economic events like the CPI, NF
Breakout Preparation
Lee Teik Hong
Indicatori
Breakout Preparation Choppy movement up and down on the opening range everyday.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Setting a bounce for a certain time zone and trade when the bounce reveals a break through.   Input Parameter Indicator Name Days to Show Start Time to Analysis End Time to Analysis Bounce Show till Time Chart Setting Color Scheme Selection Happy Trading and thanks for support.
Idea Pro Trend Premium
Lee Teik Hong
Utilità
Idea Pro Trend Premium This EA is a Semi-auto Trading Panel with a variety of strategic settings, such as those listed below. It is excellent for scalping or long-term trading by traders. This EA is simple and convenient to trade and attach to the chart with the default settings on AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD and NZDUSD. How to use You can trade based on the trend that is displayed on the left-hand side of Info Panel. If the trend are" 2 Up Trend" and "2 Down Trend", please do not trade. Simply pro
Emini Signal Bar
Lee Teik Hong
Indicatori
Emini Signal Bar Price - Promotion: $100 - Normal Price: $200 Symbol Recommended - S&P 500 Index / US500 Timeframe - 5 minutes Buffer Information - Buy Trade Buffer = 2 - Sell Trade Buffer = 3 Main features - Show Buy Signal Bar and Sell Signal Bar on Live Chart. - Get Alert from signal bar. - The precision of the Alert is superior to dots. (Alert is active at that time) - Dots will be recalculated after reset the properties. After the Alert is displayed, kindly make your decisions to trade.
Key Level Premium
Lee Teik Hong
Indicatori
Key Level  Key Level is a MetaTrader 4 Indicator that uses a proprietary algorithm based on Price Retracement/Breakout Method to show the Entry-Line on your trading. Instead, it analyzes data of market and identify entry points and opportunities. (Price Retracement / Price Breakout) It's also a trading tool that be used to practice and enhance your manual trading skills. Key Level is an amazing tool for Scalping Trader. It also a trading tool that be used to practice and enhance your manual trad
GPT Candlestick
Lee Teik Hong
Indicatori
GPT Candlestick T he Indicator show algorithm of Candlestick Automatically. GPT Candlestick is a MetaTrader 4 Indicator that uses a proprietary algorithm based on Price of Moving Average and Average True Range to show the Color of Candlestick on your trading. Means candlestick is going Up or Down (View Simply). I nstead, it analyzes data of market and identify entry points and opportunities. I t's also a trading tool that be used to practice and enhance your manual trading skills. GPT Candlestic
Filtro:
lauro1956
5742
lauro1956 2024.10.14 16:58 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione