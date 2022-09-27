Wicks UpDown Target





Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.

Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended.

Wicks UpDown Target is specialized in all forex pairs.





Guideline

Entry Strategy Idea:





Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session)

Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan)

Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk)

Step 4 - Target complete

Step 5 - Don't trade in Stop Hunting Area

Remark: Wait for price to breakout and set your TP (Take Profit) using the Wicks Up Target Line or Wicks Down Target Line shown on the chart.

Parameter: Indicator Name

Average Data Analysis Range

Days to Show Wicks Breakout

Chart Setting

Wicks Breakout Line Color

Wicks UpDown Target Line Color

Wicks UpDown Target Line Thickness

Wicks UpDown Target Line Style

Wicks UpDown Target Font Color

Wicks Line Description Selection

Add on features (Version 1.20): Symbols Selection - Market Watch Scanner

Aler Setting

Stop Hunting Level Alert Turn ON

Percentage Reminder Alert Turn ON

How many percentage for Alert

Buffer minutes in Alert Setting

Data Show Turn ON























