Grid Master Bot

GridMaster Bot is an automated trading tool designed to help you profit regardless of market direction. With its grid trading strategy, this Expert Advisor (EA) automatically opens and manages trades based on price movements, allowing you to benefit from market fluctuations.

Key Advantages:

  • No Need to Predict Market Direction: GridMaster Bot allows you to profit whether the market moves up, down, or sideways.
  • Fully Automated Trading: Set your parameters and let the bot do the work for you, handling all trade entries and exits automatically.
  • Customisable Settings: Tailor the grid spacing, target profit, and lot size to fit your trading style and risk tolerance.
  • User-Friendly: Simple setup with an intuitive interface—perfect for traders of all levels.
  • Precision and Control: Adjust slippage and other settings to ensure high-accuracy trade execution.

Inputs (Parameters):

  1. Grid Spacing: Define the distance between each grid level.
  2. Target Profit: Set the desired profit level in your account currency.
  3. Lot Size: Specify the lot size for all trades.
  4. Magic Number: A unique identifier to manage and reload the EA effectively.
  5. Slippage: Adjust the maximum slippage allowed for trade execution.
  6. Baseline Level (Manual): Manually control the baseline for more precise grid management.
  7. Current Grid Level (Manual): Override the current grid level if needed.

How to Use:

  1. Load GridMaster Bot onto any chart.
  2. Configure the grid spacing, target profit, and lot size.
  3. Click "OK" and let GridMaster Bot take over from there.

Get started with GridMaster Bot today and experience stress-free, automated grid trading!


