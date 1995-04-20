KT De Munyuk MT4
- Indicateurs
- KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The KT De Munyuk is a trend-based indicator that uses Parabolic SAR to identify the market direction. The indicator shows the PSAR in the form of green/red dots using a separate window.
- Buy Signal: When a green dot appears after a series of at least three red dots.
- Buy Exit: When a red dot appears on the current or next higher time frame.
- Sell Signal: When a red dot appears after a series of at least three green dots.
- Sell Exit: When a green dot appears on the current or next higher time frame.
Features
- The first variant of the De Munyuk that comes with a multi-timeframe drag n drop scanner that scans the upcoming signals across all the time frames.
- It comes with simplified input parameters.
- It comes with all kinds of MetaTrader alerts.
Tips
- Combining this indicator with others is advisable to improvise the trading strategy.
- We recommend using this indicator during active trading sessions such as London and New-York sessions overlap.
- It's a lagging indicator and can produce multiple false signals on smaller time frames, so we recommend using it on 1-Hour and above.
- It can enhance the breakout trading on trending markets. It's not advisable to use this indicator on mean reverting instruments.