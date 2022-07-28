Bitcoin and Ethereum RSI miner

A very effective RSI based strategy for BITCOIN and ETHEREUM. Well suited for trending markets. Avoid ranging markets for better results.

Always using SL, very safe and effective.

Indicator based TP. You can also set a manual take profit.

IMPORTANT: This is a real trading strategy, not some martin gale based system. This can outperform any martin gale in trending markets and still have much less risk.

VERY Important: This is for trending markets. Not ranging markets.



Comes with a setting so you can chose how much to risk in USD.

Perfect compliment for EA portfolio.

Not suited for other cripto

Recommended to begin with 200 usd and mmRiskedMoney set to 10

In accounts 1000 usd or more, set risked money to 50 usd or more. Please backtest the ammount to be safe.



Spread: Can resist even 15000 spread.







Warnings: Good result in the past does not guarantee good results in the future. Trading is high risky business.







