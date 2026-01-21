T3 Prop Master Gold Scalper

Mechanical engineering precision applied to Gold trading.
Built with industrial-grade rigor, T3 Prop Master is a high-precision algorithm specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. This EA doesn't guess the market; it utilizes the Tillson T3, one of the most sophisticated and smooth moving averages, to identify high-probability price orbits through a 6-level exponential smoothing noise filter.
Key Features:
Prop Firm Ready: Risk management logic optimized for passing funding challenges, featuring strict equity control and daily loss limits.
Superior Noise Filtering: With an optimized T3 calculation, the bot identifies mean reversion points with minimal lag.
Mathematical Validation: Backed by 100% tick quality history showing a Sharpe Ratio over 10, proving exceptional growth stability.
Safe Trading: No Martingale, No Grid. Every trade includes a Stop Loss and a dynamic Trailing Stop based on real-time volatility.
Fixed Lot: 0.01 for every $1,000 (Conservative) / 0.03 for every $3,000 (Aggressive).
Max Daily Loss: Set to 1-2% of your total balance.
Broker: ECN with low spreads on Gold is recommended.

