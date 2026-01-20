Simple Drawdown Tracker

SimpleDD Tracker is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility that displays your current floating drawdown (DD%) directly on the chart in a clean, always-visible label with a dedicated background panel.

This tool is designed for traders who want real-time drawdown awareness while trading manually or using Expert Advisors, without cluttering the chart or relying on external dashboards.

Unlike generic drawdown indicators, SimpleDD Tracker includes a dedicated option to exclude broker credit from equity calculations, so the displayed drawdown is based on your net equity (equity minus credit), giving you a more realistic risk view when trading on accounts with promotional/bonus credit.


Key Features

  • Real-time floating drawdown display (DD%)

  • Clean chart label + separate background rectangle

  • Credit exclusion option

    • Useful for accounts with broker credit/bonus (drawdown based on Equity − Credit)

  • Customizable design

    • Font size, text color, background color, border color

    • Adjustable screen position (X/Y distance)

  • Low CPU usage

    • Updates via timer (every X seconds), not on every tick

  • Works with any symbol / timeframe

    • Attach to one chart and keep it running


What It Shows

  • DD% = how much your net equity is below balance in real time

  • If net equity is above balance, DD is shown as 0.00% (no drawdown)


Recommended Use

  • Manual trading sessions (scalping / day trading / swing)

  • Prop firm accounts (for strict risk control)

  • Monitoring EA exposure and recovery phases

  • Keeping drawdown visible at all times to prevent emotional overtrading


Setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Attach the EA to any chart (it does not trade)

  • Configure:

    • UpdateSeconds (refresh rate)

    • CreditAmount (broker credit to exclude)

    • Visual settings (font/background/position)


Important Notes

  • The tool reads:

    • Balance

    • Equity

    • Calculates net equity = Equity − CreditAmount

  • If your broker credit changes over time, update CreditAmount accordingly for accurate results.


DISCLAIMER

This product is a monitoring utility only and does not place trades.
Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in loss of capital.
This tool does not guarantee profits or prevent losses — it only displays information to help risk awareness.



Filtro:
Bybora2025
133
Bybora2025 2026.01.21 09:46 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Luca Barone
398
Risposta dello sviluppatore Luca Barone 2026.01.21 10:26
Hi Bybora2025, many thanks!
Rispondi alla recensione