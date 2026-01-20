Simple Drawdown Tracker

SimpleDD Tracker is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility that displays your current floating drawdown (DD%) directly on the chart in a clean, always-visible label with a dedicated background panel.

This tool is designed for traders who want real-time drawdown awareness while trading manually or using Expert Advisors, without cluttering the chart or relying on external dashboards.

Unlike generic drawdown indicators, SimpleDD Tracker includes a dedicated option to exclude broker credit from equity calculations, so the displayed drawdown is based on your net equity (equity minus credit), giving you a more realistic risk view when trading on accounts with promotional/bonus credit.





Key Features

Real-time floating drawdown display (DD%)

Clean chart label + separate background rectangle

Credit exclusion option Useful for accounts with broker credit/bonus (drawdown based on Equity − Credit)

Customizable design Font size, text color, background color, border color Adjustable screen position (X/Y distance)

Low CPU usage Updates via timer (every X seconds), not on every tick

Works with any symbol / timeframe Attach to one chart and keep it running







What It Shows

DD% = how much your net equity is below balance in real time

If net equity is above balance, DD is shown as 0.00% (no drawdown)





Recommended Use

Manual trading sessions (scalping / day trading / swing)

Prop firm accounts (for strict risk control)

Monitoring EA exposure and recovery phases

Keeping drawdown visible at all times to prevent emotional overtrading





Setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Attach the EA to any chart (it does not trade)

Configure: UpdateSeconds (refresh rate) CreditAmount (broker credit to exclude) Visual settings (font/background/position)







Important Notes

The tool reads: Balance Equity Calculates net equity = Equity − CreditAmount

If your broker credit changes over time, update CreditAmount accordingly for accurate results.





DISCLAIMER