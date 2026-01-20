Simple Drawdown Tracker
- Utilità
- Luca Barone
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 21 gennaio 2026
SimpleDD Tracker is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility that displays your current floating drawdown (DD%) directly on the chart in a clean, always-visible label with a dedicated background panel.
This tool is designed for traders who want real-time drawdown awareness while trading manually or using Expert Advisors, without cluttering the chart or relying on external dashboards.
Unlike generic drawdown indicators, SimpleDD Tracker includes a dedicated option to exclude broker credit from equity calculations, so the displayed drawdown is based on your net equity (equity minus credit), giving you a more realistic risk view when trading on accounts with promotional/bonus credit.
Key Features
-
Real-time floating drawdown display (DD%)
-
Clean chart label + separate background rectangle
-
Credit exclusion option
-
Useful for accounts with broker credit/bonus (drawdown based on Equity − Credit)
-
-
Customizable design
-
Font size, text color, background color, border color
-
Adjustable screen position (X/Y distance)
-
-
Low CPU usage
-
Updates via timer (every X seconds), not on every tick
-
-
Works with any symbol / timeframe
-
Attach to one chart and keep it running
-
What It Shows
-
DD% = how much your net equity is below balance in real time
-
If net equity is above balance, DD is shown as 0.00% (no drawdown)
Recommended Use
-
Manual trading sessions (scalping / day trading / swing)
-
Prop firm accounts (for strict risk control)
-
Monitoring EA exposure and recovery phases
-
Keeping drawdown visible at all times to prevent emotional overtrading
Setup
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Attach the EA to any chart (it does not trade)
-
Configure:
-
UpdateSeconds (refresh rate)
-
CreditAmount (broker credit to exclude)
-
Visual settings (font/background/position)
-
Important Notes
-
The tool reads:
-
Balance
-
Equity
-
Calculates net equity = Equity − CreditAmount
-
-
If your broker credit changes over time, update CreditAmount accordingly for accurate results.
DISCLAIMER
This product is a monitoring utility only and does not place trades.
Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in loss of capital.
This tool does not guarantee profits or prevent losses — it only displays information to help risk awareness.
