Fibo Bb Breakout

Fibonacci BB Breakout Indicator is a powerful MT4 tool that automatically detects Bollinger Bands breakouts and draws Fibonacci extension levels as trend lines on your chart. It simplifies trading by highlighting potential support, resistance, and target zones after strong moves, with customizable alerts and an info panel for quick status checks.





Key Features

- Automatic Breakout Detection: Spots bullish (price closes above upper BB) or bearish (below lower BB) breakouts on the previous closed bar to avoid false signals from live candles.

- Fibonacci Levels Display: Draws 18 key Fibo levels (0.0 to 5.427 and negatives) as horizontal trend lines extending Forward_Candles (default 15) ahead from the breakout bar.

- Two Level Types:

- Regular SNR Levels (e.g., 1.236, 1.618, 2.618, -0.618) for standard support/resistance.

- Critical Levels (0.236, 0.736, 2.118, etc.) shown with dashed thicker lines for high-importance zones.

- Visual Labels: Optional price tags on each line (e.g., "SNR Level 1 (1.2345)") placed mid-segment for easy reading.

- Color Coding: Yellow lines for bullish breakouts, red for bearish—matches your custom Bullish_Color and Bearish_Color settings.





How It Works

- BB Setup: Uses standard 20-period BB with 2.0 deviation on close prices—tune via inputs for your style.

- Breakout Logic: Triggers only on confirmed closes outside BB (previous bar inside), using breakout bar's high/low as 0.0-1.0 Fibo base.

- Bullish: Low = 0.0 base, High = 1.0 target; extensions upward.

- Bearish: High = 0.0 base, Low = 1.0 target; extensions downward.

- Line Creation: Horizontal segments (not rays) from breakout time to future, with solid or custom styles; critical levels stand out.

- Persistence: Lines stay on chart after reload—restores from objects on init, keeping your analysis intact.





Smart Alerts & Panel

- Price Alerts: Optional MT4 popups when price touches any Fibo level (skips 0.0/1.0 direction lines); one alert per level to avoid spam.

- Info Panel: Compact top-left display shows symbol, spread (in pips), breakout status (Active/Waiting), trend (Bullish/Bearish/None), and last breakout time.

- Customization: Toggle panel/labels/alerts; adjust line width/style, forward extension, colors—fits forex, gold, or any BBMA-style trading.





Perfect For Traders Like You

- BBMA Integration: Complements Oma Ally strategies by auto-plotting Fibo targets after BB extremes/MHV breakouts—ideal for XAUUSD re-entries or forex momentum.

- Proven Reliability: Handles deinit/reinit without losing lines; logs breakouts for debugging; strict MQL4 code optimized for MT4.

- Usage Tips: Attach to H1/H4 for swing trades; combine with your EAs for auto-entries at critical levels; test on demo first.





This indicator streamlines Fibo analysis, saving hours of manual drawing while giving clear visual targets.