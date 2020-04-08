Bbma Signal Dashboard
- Indicatori
- Muhamad
- Versione: 2.5
- Attivazioni: 5
The BBMA Dashboard Professional v2.5 is a BBMA trading assistant that shows signals, trend, and ready‑made trade levels (Entry, SL, TP1, TP2) on one screen for many pairs at once. Below is a simplified, easy‑to‑read version in points.
Main Purpose
- Shows BBMA signals (EXT, MHV, CSAK, MOM, RE) in a dashboard and on the chart.
- Helps you see trend, signal direction, and trade levels without manual calculation.
- Designed for multi‑pair, multi‑timeframe BBMA trading.
Key Features
- Monitors up to 20 symbols at the same time (e.g. XAUUSD, BTCUSD, majors and crosses).
- Detects buy/sell BBMA setups based on Bollinger Bands, MA5, MA10, and price action rules.
- Shows last signal type, time, and price directly in the dashboard.
Dashboard Information
- Symbol and timeframe currently being scanned.
- Current price of the symbol.
- Trend status (e.g. STRONG BULL, STRONG BEAR, BULLISH, SIDEWAYS) using MA5, MA10, MA20.
- Candle position inside Bollinger Bands (NEAR BB TOP/BOT, UPPER/LOWER HALF, etc.).
- EMA status (above/below EMA20, EMA50, EMA100, or aligned bull/bear).
Trade Levels and Risk
- Automatically calculates Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, and TP2 for each new signal.
- Uses ATR to set SL and TP distances so they follow market volatility.
- Shows pips risk and risk‑reward ratio based on your chosen Risk % and RR settings.
On‑Chart Visuals
- Draws arrows on the signal candle (buy or sell) with the setup name.
- Plots colored trend lines for Entry, SL, TP1, and TP2 over a set number of bars.
- Adds text labels with exact prices and a bold BUY/SELL + setup label near the signal.
Alerts
- Alerts on new BBMA signals with Entry, SL, TP1, and TP2 details.
- Optional alerts when price hits TP1, TP2, SL, or retests Entry.
- Can send alerts to PC, phone (push), email, and play custom sound files.
- Option to alert only once per signal and use a pips buffer to avoid noisy triggers.
Customization
- Adjustable BB, MA, ATR, and risk parameters to fit your BBMA style.
- Choose whether to show chart arrows, trend lines, and price texts.
- Change dashboard colors, fonts, and position on the chart window.