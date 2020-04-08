Bbma Signal Dashboard

The BBMA Dashboard Professional v2.5 is a BBMA trading assistant that shows signals, trend, and ready‑made trade levels (Entry, SL, TP1, TP2) on one screen for many pairs at once. Below is a simplified, easy‑to‑read version in points.





Main Purpose





- Shows BBMA signals (EXT, MHV, CSAK, MOM, RE) in a dashboard and on the chart.

- Helps you see trend, signal direction, and trade levels without manual calculation.

- Designed for multi‑pair, multi‑timeframe BBMA trading.





Key Features





- Monitors up to 20 symbols at the same time (e.g. XAUUSD, BTCUSD, majors and crosses).

- Detects buy/sell BBMA setups based on Bollinger Bands, MA5, MA10, and price action rules.

- Shows last signal type, time, and price directly in the dashboard.





Dashboard Information





- Symbol and timeframe currently being scanned.

- Current price of the symbol.

- Trend status (e.g. STRONG BULL, STRONG BEAR, BULLISH, SIDEWAYS) using MA5, MA10, MA20.

- Candle position inside Bollinger Bands (NEAR BB TOP/BOT, UPPER/LOWER HALF, etc.).

- EMA status (above/below EMA20, EMA50, EMA100, or aligned bull/bear).





Trade Levels and Risk





- Automatically calculates Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, and TP2 for each new signal.

- Uses ATR to set SL and TP distances so they follow market volatility.

- Shows pips risk and risk‑reward ratio based on your chosen Risk % and RR settings.





On‑Chart Visuals





- Draws arrows on the signal candle (buy or sell) with the setup name.

- Plots colored trend lines for Entry, SL, TP1, and TP2 over a set number of bars.

- Adds text labels with exact prices and a bold BUY/SELL + setup label near the signal.





Alerts





- Alerts on new BBMA signals with Entry, SL, TP1, and TP2 details.

- Optional alerts when price hits TP1, TP2, SL, or retests Entry.

- Can send alerts to PC, phone (push), email, and play custom sound files.

- Option to alert only once per signal and use a pips buffer to avoid noisy triggers.





Customization





- Adjustable BB, MA, ATR, and risk parameters to fit your BBMA style.

- Choose whether to show chart arrows, trend lines, and price texts.

- Change dashboard colors, fonts, and position on the chart window.