Wick & Liquidity Zones Tracker – Advanced Gold & Forex Cluster Indicator

Overview:

The Wick & Liquidity Zones Tracker is a fully custom MT4 indicator designed for professional traders seeking precision entry and exit points using cluster analysis, liquidity zones, and Fibonacci extensions. Unlike generic indicators, this tool is entirely original, focusing on candle structure, wick behavior, and market liquidity to highlight potential trade setups in real-time. Perfect for gold (XAU/USD), forex, and other volatile markets.

Core Concept:

This indicator identifies critical buy and sell zones by scanning candle clusters, detecting liquidity imbalances, and combining them with user-defined Fibonacci levels. It provides a clean, visual representation of potential support and resistance areas while filtering noise using advanced confirmation rules like RSI trends.

Key Features:

Liquidity Zones Detection Detects unbalanced bullish and bearish candles to locate liquidity zones where price may reverse or accelerate.

Highlights important areas where institutional traders are likely active. Custom Cluster Analysis Scans consecutive candle clusters (user-defined minimum cluster size).

Allows ignoring single candles for more precise zone formation.

Provides BuyClusters and SellClusters based on candle wicks and closes. Fibonacci Extensions & Levels Auto-plots custom Fibonacci levels (2.618, 3.618) above/below liquidity zones.

Users can toggle specific levels on or off per trade direction for clarity.

Enhances visualization of breakout or retracement targets. RSI Confirmation (Optional) RSI-based filter ensures trend alignment before signaling trades.

Supports multi-candle confirmation with adjustable settings depending on timeframe: M1/M5: 3 candles M15: 2 candles M30+: 1 candle

Buy & Sell Important Zones Automatically scans visible swing highs/lows to locate key reversal candles.

Draws clear yellow highlight zones for quick visual reference.

Toggleable per direction. Info Box & Visual Clarity Customizable info box showing nearest clusters, zones, and trade setups.

Adjustable font size, corner position, and offsets.

Designed to be non-intrusive while providing real-time guidance. Optimized for Gold and Forex Adjustable pip/price thresholds for zone validity.

Designed to work seamlessly on XAU/USD and other high-volatility instruments. Non-Destructive & Flexible Does not modify chart objects created manually.

Optional zone deletion upon candle close for cleaner charts.

All visual elements are customizable, including line width, colors, and transparency.

Why Traders Love It:

Unique custom logic not found in 99% of indicators.

Clear visual cues for market liquidity, reversals, and breakout zones .

Supports multi-timeframe strategy with RSI confirmation.

Designed to reduce noise while capturing high-probability setups.

Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders seeking precision entry points.

Recommended Usage: