Market Structures Pro MT4

GridCreateByMouseMT5 Andrei Novichkov Utilità

The script allows to use the mouse for placing a grid of orders with fixed or variable step quickly and with as few mistakes as possible. Drag the script to the chart using the left mouse button and release. The grid will be plotted starting from that point. If the current price is lower than the grid start point, the grid will be placed "to the north" towards the buys, and if higher - towards the sells, "to the south". Setting take profit and stop loss is left to trader's discretion. Input Par