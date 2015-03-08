Silver Engine

An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Silver (XAGUSD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities.

Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance.

Special launch offer – limited time only.

 The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $999

Artificial Intelligence Integration:

At the heart of this EA lies a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patterns in Silver price data. The system continuously processes historical and live XAGUSD price feeds to identify potential entry and exit points with a calculated, data-driven approach.

Adaptive Strategy:
 Unlike static rule-based systems, this EA evolves with the market. It uses a flexible decision-making framework that adjusts to Silver’s unique volatility, trend strength, and market behavior.


No Risky Strategies – Does not use martingale or grid methods

Settings and Features :

    News : 

  • News Enable : Enables or disables the news filter. When enabled, the EA avoids trading during high-impact news periods.        
  • News Importance : Selects the minimum news impact level (Low / Medium / High) that the EA will react to.
  • News Minutes Before : Number of minutes before a news event during which the EA will stop opening new trades.
  • News Minutes After : Number of minutes after a news event during which the EA will continue to block new trades to avoid volatility.

   Risk Management : 

  • Risk (lot) : Defines the base risk value used for position sizing, depending on the selected risk mode.
  • Risk Mode : Determines how trade volume is calculated 
  • Default : Uses the EA’s internal lot calculation.
  • Fixed Volume: Trades with a fixed lot size. 
  • Min Amount: Uses the minimum allowed lot size.
  • % of Equity: Risk is calculated as a percentage of account equity.
  • % of Balance: Risk is calculated as a percentage of account balance.
  • % of Free Margin: Risk is based on available free margin.
  • % of Credit: Risk is calculated based on account credit.
  • Trailing Stop : Enables or disables the trailing stop feature.
  • Trailing Stop Level (%) : Percentage level at which the trailing stop follows price to lock in profits .
  • Equity Drawdown Limit (%) : Maximum allowed equity drawdown. When reached, the EA stops opening new trades to protect the account (Set to 0 to disable).

   Closing the position :

  • SL Type : Defines how the Stop Loss is calculated
  • Swing: Stop Loss is placed based on recent swing highs/lows. 
  • Average Range : Stop Loss is based on the average price range.       
  • Max Range : Stop Loss is based on the maximum recent price range. 
  • Fixed Points : Stop Loss is set at a fixed number of points.   
  • SL Deviation (Points) : Sets the Stop Loss distance in points or adjusts its calculation depending on the selected SL type.
  • TP Coefficient for SL : Take Profit is calculated as a multiple of the Stop Loss distance (Example: 1.0 = TP equals SL, 2.0 = TP is twice the SL).

  Customizable Execution Times:

  • You have the flexibility to set specific trading days and time windows as you see fit


In summary:
This EA’s closing system combines flexibility (different SL/TP methods), protection (risk control & drawdown limits), and dynamic adaptability (trailing stop, news filter), making it suitable for scalpers, swing traders.

     

             

 How to Use :

  1. Attach the EA to a Silver (XAGUSD) chart.
  2. Choose your preferred risk management settings and lot sizing.
  3. Select whether to enable the news filter or no.
  4. Test different configurations on a demo account to find the setup that matches your style.
  5. You can specify for each day of the week whether you want the expert to operate or not.
  6. This feature allows you to define the trading sessions during which the expert will run — meaning you can set a specific start time, followed by the number of hours you want it to trade. You can also choose whether to have two sessions by activating the “Use Two Sessions” option.
  7. As for the multiple trades feature, it has been enhanced so that you can specify the maximum number of trades of a particular type the expert can open. For example, you can set a maximum of 4 buy trades and 2 sell trades — you can adjust these numbers as you wish



Prodotti consigliati
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Altri dall’autore
