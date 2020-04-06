Gold Breaker Edge

「EA Features」
Scalping strategy

No grid/No averaging down

No Martingale

Single-position only (one trade at a time)

Built-in trailing stop function

Built-in dynamic (volatility-adaptive) stop loss

Maximum spread & slippage filter

Built-in trading hours control

「Symbol」
XAUUSD (Gold)

「Timeframe」
M1 (1-minute)

「Required Margin (Guide)」
JPY 30,000 for 0.01 lots (reference)

This Expert Advisor is a breakout EA designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), built to enter only when the market is truly moving in real conditions.

Although some conditions may look like counter-trend filters, they are used only to judge price position and direction. 
The actual entry logic is trend-following, using STOP pending orders (follow/trigger entry).

Its greatest edge is a simple and honest concept:
Wait until the market starts moving, and enter only after movement is confirmed.

The stop loss is automatically adjusted to match current volatility:

Wider when volatility is high

Tighter when volatility is low
This keeps the stop distance optimized and aligned with the market rhythm at that time.

The EA is highly resistant to noise and automatically adapts to changing market conditions.

This EA follows a strict risk approach: no grid, no martingale, single-position only, and dynamic stop loss, prioritizing long-term survivability rather than explosive short-term profits.

Lot size is automatically adjusted based on account balance, using the required margin as a guideline.

The spread filter avoids entries during unfavorable periods when spreads become too wide.

Trading hours are set for the London session through the New York session.

Results may vary significantly depending on broker conditions, account type, market situation, spread, slippage, and execution quality.

The EA has very few parameters and is easy to set up.
It is suitable for traders who are not confident with discretionary trading or who cannot monitor the market constantly, enabling stable rule-based trading.

「EA Parameters」
MagicNumber: 777

If you place manual trades, the magic number becomes 0, so please set this to a value other than 0.
If you use other EAs on the same account, make sure the magic numbers do not overlap.

MaxSpread:5.0 (5pips)

Please adjust this according to your broker’s spread conditions.

Trading Hours (set inside the EA)

09:00–23:00 (MT4 server time)
Use this EA with a broker whose server time is:

Summer time: GMT+3

Winter time: GMT+2

「Important Notes」
Before running on a live account, test on a demo account first.

The EA may not work properly without sufficient historical data. Please download/add historical data before use.
Recommended guideline: 50,000 bars.

All internal calculations are designed for XAUUSD quotes with 2 decimal places. Please use a broker where XAUUSD is quoted to 2 decimals.

「Example」
1234.56 ○OK

1234.567 ‪✕‬Not supported
