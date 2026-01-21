🔥 Trend-Aware Scalping System with Built-In Capital Protection





VolatilityShield Pro Duo is a professional MT5 Expert Advisor designed for disciplined traders who demand robust risk management alongside consistent performance.





Core Edge:

• Dual-direction logic (Buy/Sell/Both modes via input)

Account Type: Compatible with Netting and Hedging accounts

• Full "Both" mode (simultaneous Buy/Sell chains): Hedging recommended

• Smart recovery system with early counter-trend activation





• Multi-layer safeguards: exposure caps, volatility filters, equity guards





Validated Performance (Real Tick Data):

• EURUSD H1: 2,828 trades

• GBPUSD M30: 4,740 trades

• XAUUSD D1: 61 trades (conservative Gold setup)

• Clean reports across M1 to D1 timeframes





Key Features:

✅ Flexible TradeMode input: Both / Buy Only / Sell Only

✅ Dynamic weighted Take Profit (scales with open positions)

✅ Hard safety caps: Max 8 martingale levels, 10 lots total exposure

✅ Volatility & spread guards for optimal execution

✅ Real-time dashboard: trend status, risk monitoring, recovery timer

✅ Auto money management – scales lots to account balance





⚠️ IMPORTANT LIVE TRADING CONFIGURATION





This EA passed strict MQL5 Market validation with conservative settings for compliance.





For optimal live performance with the martingale system (trend-following entries, counter-trend blocks, weighted exits), we strongly recommend these adjustments after demo testing:





RECOMMENDED LIVE SETTINGS

1. EnableTPScaler = false – Keeps TP distance fixed for consistent martingale recovery

2. EnableImmediateTPUpdates = true – Instantly updates TP across all positions in chain

3. EnableSpreadGuard = true – Ensures entries only on tight spreads

4. TakeProfitPips = 6.0 – Proven base distance (adjust 4–8 per broker stop levels)

5. UseMoneyManagement = false initially – Manual lots for controlled demo → live scaling





Why These Changes?

- Fixed TP prevents "moving goalposts" during chains

- Immediate updates ensure all positions exit together at weighted target

- Trend filter + blocks protect capital in strong moves (exactly as designed)

- Validation used different params for compliance—these are battle-tested live





Start demo 2 weeks with recommendations → scale live confidently.





Recommended Setups:

• Primary: EURUSD/GBPUSD M15–H1 ($1,000+ deposit)

• Gold: XAUUSD D1 ($5,000+ recommended)

• Start conservative: 0.01 base lots, demo test 2 weeks





Package Includes:

• VolatilityShield Pro .ex5 (compiled)

• Detailed PDF manual + preset files

• Lifetime updates & email support





Account Type:

Compatible with Any (Netting and Hedging accounts)

• Full "Both" mode (simultaneous Buy/Sell chains): Hedging recommended

• Single-direction modes: Perfect on any account





Risk Disclaimer: Forex trading involves substantial risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use only risk capital. Demo test thoroughly.





Launch Special: $99 (First 100 activations) – Includes rent option for lower entry.





Secure your copy and trade with confidence NOW!





scalper, martingale, recovery ea, trend filter, risk management, dual ea, forex robot, mt5 ea, gold ea, equity protection, low drawdown





📚 FULL STRATEGY MANUAL INCLUDED

Download the comprehensive 11+ page user guide (PDF) in Additional Files below – complete logic breakdown, setups, risk explanations, and screenshots.

Download Here: VolatilityShield_Pro_Duo_Manual.pdf

Thank You