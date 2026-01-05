- Growth
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
13 (72.22%)
Loss Trades:
5 (27.78%)
Best trade:
24.57 USD
Worst trade:
-10.22 USD
Gross Profit:
107.03 USD (1 209 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.43 USD (348 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (61.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.04 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
99.09%
Max deposit load:
0.76%
Latest trade:
31 minutes ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.07
Long Trades:
12 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
6 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
4.38
Expected Payoff:
4.59 USD
Average Profit:
8.23 USD
Average Loss:
-4.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.50 USD (2)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
20.30 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.18% (592.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|83
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|861
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.57 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.93 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
- This is a live cent account running with my personal created EA. It is a swap-free account. I make regular deposits and withdrawals on this account as the need arises. So if you want to copy this account, I suggest just get the EA to avoid slippage and to pay one-time only instead of monthly subscription to signal.
- I created this EA to run on GBPUSD only.
- This is a mean-reversal EA that works on GBPUSD with smart drawdown recovery algorithm. It was designed to protect the account FIRST, before getting profit. It has survived Covid, Wars and tariffs. EA was designed to be simple. It is NOT curve-fitted.
- I designed this EA to be simple so I can just add it to GBPUSD chart and it is good to go. No EA parameters to change and tweak. Just add the EA to chart so I can do other things that are more important to do.
- EA will do all the computation. It is set to run at 0.01 every 7000. And based on my back testing and forward testing, max drawdown is around 25% and profit of around 2.5% per month - a good tool for account compounding.
- Disclaimer: Please note that Forex is risky. You may lose all your capital. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
- For questions, please send me a message.
No reviews
