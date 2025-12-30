Trend Pulse Pro EA MT4
- Experts
- Nghiep Hoang Tran
- Versione: 3.2
- Attivazioni: 10
Trend Pulse Pro – High Precision Scalping System
Trend Pulse Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who prioritize high win rates and capital preservation. Based on advanced trend-momentum algorithms, this EA captures small but highly reliable market movements with surgical precision.
[Outstanding Results]
The backtest report speaks for itself, showing incredible stability over a massive sample of nearly 10,000 trades:
-
Win Rate: ~93.5% (Exceptional accuracy).
-
Total Net Profit: Over 2,306% growth from initial deposit.
-
Maximal Drawdown: Only 2.92% – Truly professional risk management.
-
Profit Factor: 1.62.
[Key Features]
-
No Dangerous Strategies: NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Averaging. Every trade is protected by a fixed Stop Loss.
-
High Frequency: Executes a large number of trades, ensuring the law of large numbers works in your favor.
-
Smart Entry/Exit: Uses proprietary "Trend Pulse" filters to enter only when the probability of success is at its peak.
-
Broker Friendly: Works on any MT4 broker with low spreads and fast execution.
[Requirements & Recommendations]
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
-
Timeframe: [M15].
-
Symbol: [XAUUSD].
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 (For 0.01 lot)
-
Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread accounts are highly recommended.
[Setup Instructions]
-
Attach the EA to the recommended chart and timeframe.
-
Select your risk level (Fixed lot or Auto-lot).
-
Ensure "Allow Live Trading" and "Allow DLL imports" are checked.
[Disclaimer] Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading Forex involves risk. Please use the Free Demo to test on your broker's environment before purchasing.