Drag Drop Lot Size Calculator

Drag Drop Lot Size Calculator

Overview

Drag Drop Lot Size Calculator is a chart-based risk and position sizing tool for MetaTrader 5. It calculates the appropriate lot size based on your account balance (or equity), the selected risk percentage, and the stop-loss distance defined by a single horizontal line on the chart. A compact on-chart panel displays the key values in real time.

Key Features

  • One-line workflow: uses a single horizontal line as the stop-loss level

  • Real-time lot size calculation based on risk percentage and stop distance

  • Displays risk amount (money), stop price, distance in pips, and computed lot size

  • Preset risk buttons (0.10% to 4.00%) for quick adjustments

  • Optional balance/equity basis for risk calculation

  • Draggable panel (optional) for flexible chart placement

  • Works on any symbol supported by the broker (uses broker tick value/tick size)

How It Works

  1. Attach the indicator to a chart.

  2. Draw exactly one horizontal line (HLINE) at your intended stop-loss price.

  3. The indicator detects the line and treats it as the stop-loss level.

  4. Entry price is taken from current market price (Ask for BUY, Bid for SELL).

  5. Lot size is calculated so that the loss at the stop equals the selected risk amount.

  6. The panel updates automatically when you move the stop line or change risk presets.

If more than one horizontal line is present, the indicator will request that you remove all but one line to avoid ambiguity.

Inputs (Parameters)

  • Risk Percentage: Risk per trade in percent (e.g., 1.00)

  • Use Equity instead of Balance: If enabled, risk is based on equity; otherwise balance

  • Direction: Auto, BUY, or SELL (Auto selects based on stop line relative to current price)

  • Default Stop Distance (pips): Reserved for workflow defaults (not required for calculation when using the line)

  • Risk Line Color / Thickness: Visual preferences for the stop concept (panel-based display)

  • Label Text Color: Panel text color

  • Show Preset Buttons: Enables quick risk percent buttons

  • Panel Y Position / Panel Width: Panel placement and sizing

  • Panel Draggable: Allows moving the panel by dragging

Notes and Limitations

  • The indicator does not place trades and does not modify orders. It is a calculation and visualization tool.

  • Accurate lot calculation requires valid broker tick data. If tick value/tick size is not available yet, the panel will display a waiting/error message until the next price update.

  • For correct results, keep exactly one horizontal line on the chart to define the stop-loss level.

Usage Tips

  • Set Direction to BUY or SELL if you want to lock the calculation to one side.

  • Use Use Equity instead of Balance if you size risk based on current floating P/L exposure.

  • If the computed lot size is below broker minimum or above broker maximum, the panel will display a warning and you should adjust risk or stop distance.

Support

If you encounter an issue, please describe the symbol, account type, broker, and steps to reproduce the problem in the product comments so it can be resolved efficiently.


